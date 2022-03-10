HIV-Associated Lipodystrophy Treatment Market Huge Growth in Future Scope 2022-2028 | Theratechnologies, GlaxoSmithKline

HIV-Associated Lipodystrophy Treatment Market

HIV-associated lipodystrophy also known as lipodystrophy is a syndrome that occurs in HIV-infected patients

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HIV-Associated Lipodystrophy Treatment Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global HIV-Associated Lipodystrophy Treatment Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Market Overview:

HIV-associated lipodystrophy is a type of disease of the lymphatic system. It is majorly caused due to virus called AIDS.

Competitive Landscape:

Theratechnologies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novelion Therapeutics Inc., AstraZeneca plc, AbbVie Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of HIV is expected to drive the growth of the HIV-Associated lipodystrophy treatment market. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, there were around 38 million people across the globe with HIV/AIDS in 2019. Of these, 36.2 million were adults and 1.8 million were children (<15 years old).

The increasing launch of a novel drug for treating HIV is again contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in September 2018, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has approved Cipla’s latest first-line triple-combination antiretroviral (ARV) treatment for HIV. The new combination medicine commonly referred to as TLD is a combination of tenofovir (TDF), lamivudine (3TC), and dolutegravir (DTG).

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The market of HIV-Associated lipodystrophy treatment has witnessed negative growth slope during Covid-19 pandemic due to decline in patient visit for non-emergency medical reasons. This is due to strict travel restrictions and social distancing norms.

Key Takeaways:

The HIV-Associated lipodystrophy treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of HIV around the globe.

North America is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing FDA approval for new drug launch. For instance, in July 2020, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Rukobia (fostemsavir), a new type of antiretroviral medication for adults living with HIV who have tried multiple HIV medications and whose HIV infection cannot be successfully treated with other therapies because of resistance, intolerance or safety considerations. This approval marks a new class of antiretroviral medications that may benefit patients who have run out of HIV treatment options

