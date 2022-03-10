Vascular Closure Device Market Growth in Future Scope 2022-2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc.

Vascular Closure Device Market

Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs) are medical devices used to achieve vascular hemostasis after the puncture of femoral artery during diagnostic

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vascular Closure Device Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Vascular Closure Device Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1330

Market Overview:

Vascular closure devices are medical devices used to provide immediate sealing of the puncture of femoral artery during diagnostic angiography procedures or interventional procedures. They are collagen pieces, metallic clip, or sutures, designed to supply immediate sealing of small puncture made in an artery after an angiogram. Vascular closure devices (VCDs) are used to achieve hemostasis of the small hole/puncture in the artery after a cardiovascular procedure of endovascular surgery requiring a catheterization. Over the years, these devices have emerged as effective alternative to traditional mechanical compression for femoral artery closure. Thus, there is an increasing demand for VCDs worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players active in the global vascular closure device market are Morris Innovative Inc., Vasorum Ltd., Vivasure Medical Ltd., Vascular Closure Systems, Essential Medical, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Cardiva Medical, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Medtronic, Transluminal Technologies LLC, and Abbott Laboratories, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases around the world is expected to propel growth of the vascular closure device market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are one of the leading cause of death worldwide. Around 17.9 million people worldwide died from CVDs in 2019, representing 32% of all global deaths.

Moreover, increase demand for VCDs, growing geriatric and obese population, and advances in VCDs are expected to augment growth of the vascular closure device market. For instance, in November 2018, Cordis launched Mynx Control vascular closure device onto the US market. The Mynx Control integrates active extra vascular sealing and resorbability properties with a next-generation delivery system to maximize predictability, safety, and ease of use in sealing 5-7Fr femoral arterial access sites.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1330

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had severe impact on the growth of the vascular closure device market due to nationwide lockdown, denied wound care services, and canceled or postponed elective surgeries. Elective surgeries were canceled/postponed to reserve/redirect the available resources (like healthcare professionals and hospital beds) towards COVID-19 patient care. However, the demand for VCDs is expected to increase in the coming future.

Key Takeaways:

The vascular closure device market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period owing to the frequent approvals of novel devices. For instance, in February 2019, Teleflex received FDA (the Food and Drug Administration) premarket approval for a device designed to seal femoral punctures following vascular access medical procedures as well as to speed wound healing. The Manta device is intended specifically for large bore femoral arterial access site closure.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the vascular closure device market due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, high prevalence of obesity, favorable reimbursement scenario, increasing focus of market players on large-bore vascular closure devices, and frequent launches/approvals of novel devices in these regions. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), coronary heart disease is one of the leading cause of death in the U.S., taking an estimated 360,900 lives in 2019. Moreover, in April 2021, EnsiteVascular received FDA approval for SiteSeal SV (small vessel) VCD compression device to achieve hemostasis of the brachial artery after a transbrachial endovascular procedure.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (Flat USD 2000 OFF)@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/1330

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.