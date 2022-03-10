Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma Treatment Market will generate new growth opportunities 2022-2028 | Johnson & Johnson

Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma Treatment Market

Liposarcoma refers to one of the most commonly diagnosed type of soft tissue sarcomas. It is a type of cancer that originates from the fat cells in deep tissues

Liposarcoma refers to one of the most commonly diagnosed type of soft tissue sarcomas. It is a type of cancer that originates from the fat cells in deep tissues

Overview

The tumor size of a dedifferentiated liposarcoma is typically between 2 cm and 80 cm, although it may be smaller. A high-grade liposarcoma has a poor prognosis, which is the main reason why it is difficult to diagnose. Imaging modalities can help in preoperative diagnosis. CT findings suggest a liposarcoma if the tumor contains fat attenuation, which is less common in higher-grade tumors. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of a dedifferentiated liposarcoma often shows marked heterogeneity with areas of necrosis or contrast enhancement. Molecular tests are often performed to determine the cause of dedifferentiated liposarcoma. A biopsy specimen is often required to conduct this procedure. A molecular test for this cancer includes DNA sequencing, which is highly sensitive and specific.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global dedifferentiated liposarcoma treatment market include Eli Lily & Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi SA, Pfizer, Inc., and Novartis AG.

Drivers

The increasing prevalence of various sarcoma types across people of all age groups, in conjunction with the rising number of chemotherapy and liposuction therapies, is expected to propel the growth of the dedifferentiated liposarcoma treatment market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, accelerated research activities to develop novel therapies amidst increasing patent expiry are expected to boost the growth of the dedifferentiated liposarcoma treatment market over the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The global dedifferentiated liposarcoma treatment market saw a fall in the growth graph due to the emergence of the COVID-19 virus. The crisis-fueled social distancing measures have reduced footfalls in surgical centers combined with the absence of professional surgeons. On the plus side, progressing vaccination drives are positively influencing the market.

Key Takeaways

The dedifferentiated liposarcoma treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of various cancers combined with rising research and development activities. For instance, in May 2021, the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer revealed new data from its Phase III trials on developing treatment for advanced dedifferentiated liposarcoma (DDLPS), concluding that patients given selinexor showed lower pain progression.

Considering the territorial landscape, the North American region is in the driver’s seat for the global dedifferentiated liposarcoma treatment market on account of huge investments poured into research activities across the healthcare sector to develop different types of tumor.

Simmering under the top spot, the Asia Pacific region is poised to participate heavily in the global dedifferentiated liposarcoma treatment market on account of growing government support to develop novel solutions for managing the growing cases of cancer.

