North America Eyewear Market is Expected to Surpass US$ 57.29 billion, Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.03 % Globally by 2028

North America Eyewear Market To Witness Growth Due To Growing Adoption Of Vision Care Products And Changing Fashion Trends

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America Eyewear Market is estimated to surpass US$ 57.29 billion by the end of 2028 in terms of revenue, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period (2021 to 2028).

Overview:

The eyewear market has been experiencing rapid growth in recent years. This type of fashion statement has increased their presence in the industry, allowing them to compete with high-end competitors. They have also introduced innovative designs and materials to make their eyewear more comfortable. The growth of the eyewear market is attributed to several factors, including the increasing life expectancy of the population and the increasing prevalence of vision disorders among the elderly. Aged people tend to experience a variety of vision problems, including cataract and presbyopia. Using eyewear designed with this in mind will ensure that they see properly in the long run.

Market Dynamics:

High per capita incomes and changing fashion trends as well as preferences for luxury products is expected to propel growth of the North America eyewear market over the forecast period. Fashion trends in this region keeps changing and per capita incomes are also high in the U.S. and Canada. For instance, according to the World Bank data the GDP of the U.S. per capita was US$63,593.444 in 2020.

Moreover, increasing adoption of vision care products in the region is also expected to boost growth of the North America eyewear market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 outbreak in China led to spread of the virus in many countries across the world. Several countries closed down their borders and announced stringent lockdown rules due to COVID-19 pandemic, to control the further virus spread. Such stringent regulations resulted into disruption of various market activities in many regions including the North America. The demand and production of eyewear products decreased during the pandemic further affecting growth of the North America eyewear market. However, declining number of COVID-19 cases is expected to support the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The North America eyewear market is expected to grow with a CAGR of XY% during the forecast period, due to technological advancements in the industry driving the launch of innovative products such as laser glasses, pediatric glasses, liquid lenses etc. For instance, in August 2021, Essilor introduced a new lens for children, The Eyezen Kids lens that focuses on enhancing the visual comfort of young spectacle users.

Among product types, the Prescription glasses/spectacles segment is expected to witness significant growth in the North America eyewear market during the forecast period. For instance,

Major players operating in the North America eyewear market include Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Essilor International S.A., Carl Zeiss AG, Safilo Group S.P.A, Fielmann AG, GrandVision, Luxottica Group S.P.A, and Prada S.P.A.

