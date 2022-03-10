Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,693 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1100 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 3:38 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, inside of a secure area of a hospital, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from apparent trauma. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 65 year-old David Dowdell., of Southeast, DC.

 

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 28 year-old Charles Lee, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1100 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.