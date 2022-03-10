Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1100 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:38 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, inside of a secure area of a hospital, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from apparent trauma. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 65 year-old David Dowdell., of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 28 year-old Charles Lee, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

