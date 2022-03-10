Pelargonic Acid Market to exceed US$ 242.48 million by the end of 2027, at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period

Pelargonic Acid Market

Pelargonic Acid Market Is Expanding Due To Increasing Product Launch By Key Players And Growing Use Of Pelargonic Acid As Cleaning Agent

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global Pelargonic Acid Market size (US$ Million & Kilotons), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021 – 2027), considering 2020 as the base year

Due to the increased adoption of herbicides or plant protection pesticides to control weeds in plants and turf-grass, pelargonic acid or nonanoic acid consumption is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period. Pesticides, particularly herbicides, have seen significant expansion in recent years all around the world. Due to the rising demand for herbicides, the ammonium salt of pelargonic acid, ammonium nonanote, has seen excellent growth, which is expected to pave the way for pelargonic acids robust rise globally throughout the forecast period.

Overview:

Although it has been found in many plants, the presence of Pelargonic Acid in water is relatively low. In an aquatic risk assessment, it was determined that pelargonic acid is not toxic to humans and aquatic invertebrates. The use of pelargonic acid is based on its potential toxicity to weeds and aquatic invertebrates. It is used as a fertilizer for fruit and vegetables and as a crop protection herbicide for a variety of plants. It is also a popular ingredient in potato and grape peeling solutions. It has been used in cosmetics since the 1960s. In the food industry, it is found in most potato and grape products.

Market Dynamics:

Rise in the product launch by key players to cater increasing global demand for pelargonic acid is expected to boost growth of the global pelargonic acid market over the forecast period. pelargonic acid is used as a lubricant feedstock as this acid is derived from bio-based feedstock. Hence, demand for this acid is increasing. For instance, in March 2018, Belchim Crop Protection introduced Katoun Gold (500 g/L fatty acid Pelargonic acid), which is a natural herbicide that is claimed to be an effective alternative to glyphosate, to manage the coverage of vegetables in urban regions and roads in Portugal.

Get Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis, full TOC, Tables and Figures) of this market: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4816

However, health hazards caused by pelargonic acid is expected to hamper growth of the global pelargonic acid market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The outbreak of COVID-19 virus in China led to spread of the virus across more than 100 countries in the world. The global pelargonic acid market witnessed adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Many countries announced stringent regulation of nationwide lockdown and movement restrictions. This caused disruption of various market activities including production, supply and distribution. The demand for pelargonic acid also decreased in the pandemic. Which further affected the market negatively.

Key Takeaways:

The global pelargonic acid market is expected to grow with a CAGR of XY% during the forecast period, due to growing use of pelargonic acid as cleaning agent. For instance, in June 2020, Whelenhan Crop Protection launched a new product Enclean, for cleaning a wide range of hard surfaces with nonanoic acid as main ingredient.

North America is anticipated to witness significant growth in the global pelargonic acid market over the forecast period. This is attributed to growing detergents industry in the region.

Buy Now and Get Instant Discount of USD 2000 for Premium Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4816

Major players active in the global pelargonic acid market are Zhengzhou Yibang Industry & Commerce Co., Ltd., Central Drug House, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Croda International Plc., OQ Chemicals GmbH, Emery Oleochemicals, Matrica S.p.A, Glentham Life Sciences Limited, Kunshan Odowell Co., Ltd, and Haihang Industry.

Press Release:-

Pelargonic Acid Market- https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/pelargonic-acid-market-4079

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.