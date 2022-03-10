Sports Water Bottles Market Size To Reach US$ 7,143.93 million by the end of 2028 with 4.0% CAGR | Nike, Adidas AG

Sports Water Bottles

The Global Sports Water Bottle Market Is Witnessing High Growth Owing To the Increasing Prevalence of Professional Athletes in the World

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Water Bottles Market, by Material Type (Stainless Steel, Plastic, Silicone, Aluminum, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Grocery Stores, E-Commerce Websites, and Others), by Quantity (600ml-650ml, 700ml-750 ml, and Above 750), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028.

Market Overview:

A sports water bottle can help to stay hydrated during the workout or jog. A sports water bottle features a lockable lid, a convenient locking system, and a removable cap that doubles as a small cup. These bottles are dishwasher-safe, so they can be used over again. Choosing the right one is essential for staying healthy. The best sports water bottle should be durable and leak-proof. A sturdy sports water bottle can keep a drink cold or hot for hours. Depending on the type of sport they are doing, they can choose a bottle that will fit the needs of the activity. A gym water bottle will be heavier than a jogger's water bottle. While outdoor enthusiasts like stainless steel, lightweight bottles are better for a jogger.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global sport water bottle market include Shanghai Atlantis Industry Co. Ltd., H2O International SA, Shantou Zhisheng Plastics Co. Ltd., Milton, Puma SE, Adidas AG, and Nike.

Get Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis, full TOC, Tables and Figures) of this market: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4864

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of professional athletes in the world is expected to drive the growth of the global sports water bottle market. For instance, according to LawInSport, the UNI World Athletes is an international collective of around 85,000 elite professional athletes. Another important feature of a sports water bottle is the filter. The filter has an integrated antibacterial action, which removes harmful bacteria and other microplastics. Most water bottles don't filter out these harmful particles. Moreover, users can also choose a water bottle that is certified 18/8 stainless steel. They can also buy a reusable sports bottle, which is great for hiking, biking, and traveling. The sports water bottle is easy to carry and has a built-in sleeve that allows users to place it on the bike. Increasing product launches by key market players are estimated to enhance the growth of the global sport water bottle market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the rapid increase of the virus has restrained the growth of the global sport water bottle market, owing to several reasons such as transport restrictions and lockdown measures. Owing the postponement of several sports occasions globally also affected the growth of the market.

Get Instant Discount of USD 2000 for Premium Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4864

Key Takeaways:

➯Europe is expected to dominate the growth of the global sport water bottle market, owing to the increasing product launches by key market players in the region. For instance, in July 2019, Valvet introduced a new water bottle that is made out of 100% recyclable plastic.

➯The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global sport water bottle market, owing to the increasing incidence of renewable product usage. For instance, in October 2019, Nitin Gadkari, the Indian Union Minister declared the introduction of KVI products that include a bamboo water bottle.

Frequently Asked Questions

What will be the global sports water bottles market size be in 2028?

What are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the market during the forecast period?

What are the trends in the market?

What are the key factors hampering growth of the market?

Which are the key players in the market?

What is the current size of market?

Press Release:

Sports Water Bottle Market- https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/sports-water-bottles-market-4129

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.