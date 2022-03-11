LingPerfect Announces Free Translation Services for Ukrainian Refugees
The Leading Translation Provider's Pledge to Help People Affected by the Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis
We want to help those who have lost their homes and are struggling to rebuild their lives. Offering free translations is our way of giving back to the community and those who need it the most.”WARSAW, POLAND, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LingPerfect Translations Inc., a leading provider of professional translation, localization, and interpreting services, announced this morning that it will offer free translations to Ukrainian refugees. LingPerfect's Polish branch will provide up to 3 pages (600 words) per person to all Ukrainian refugees who need their documents translated from Ukrainian to English or Polish and vice versa. This help applies to any type of documents that require translation, such as passports, driving licenses, birth certificates, and others.
— Paul Gromek, CEO at LingPerfect
Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, LingPerfect has been closely following the news and keeping in touch with local organizations helping refugees. "We want to do whatever we can to help those who have lost their homes and are now struggling to rebuild their lives," said company CEO, Paul Gromek. "Offering free translations is our way of giving back to the community and helping those who need it the most."
This announcement comes at a time when the number of refugees is increasing rapidly. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), there are now more than 2 million refugees who have fled the conflict in Ukraine. In addition, another 12 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance due to the war. "We hope that our free translation services will be of some help to these people," said Gromek. "They have already gone through so much and deserve our support."
How to Access the Free Translation Program:
LingPerfect's Free Translation Service is open to all Ukrainian refugees who need assistance with translation, regardless of where they are in the world. To take advantage of this service, refugees need to send a copy of their document(s) to sales@lingperfect.com and indicate that they are requesting assistance from the Ukrainian refugee program. The company will then translate the documents and send them back to the refugee free of charge.
About LingPerfect Translations:
LingPerfect is a leading provider of professional translation, localization, and interpreting services. With over 15 years on the market and more than 200 languages covered, LingPerfect is ISO 9001:2015 and 17100:2015 Certified and guarantees the highest level of quality assurance. Members of the American Translators Association- ATA, and the Globalization & Localization Association-GALA, LingPerfect enables businesses of all sizes to ace their targets in reaching their global markets.
Paul Gromek
LingPerfect Translations, Inc.
+1 888-808-8166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn