Aircraft Tube and Duct Assemblies Market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn by the end of 2030
Aircraft Tube and Duct Assemblies Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Passenger traffic in the aircraft industry continues to register growth rates above historical averages, supported by the reduced price of travel and increasing middle-class population in developing markets. This rise is playing a crucial role in driving the growth of the global aircraft tube and duct assemblies market.
The global aircraft tube and duct assemblies market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~4.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.
Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3716
Key Takeaways of Aircraft Tube and Duct Assemblies Market Study
Aerospace industry is increasing the usage of aluminum in aircraft tube and duct assemblies, as aluminum is a lightweight and high-strength material. In the global aircraft tube and duct assemblies market, aluminum holds approximately one-third market share.
Tier-I manufacturers operating in the global aircraft tube and duct assemblies market are Eaton, Exotic Metals Forming, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, and PFW Aerospace GmbH. On the other hand, AMETEK. Inc., Smiths Group PLC, Sigma Precision Components Ltd., and some other players are estimated to stand in the tier-II bracket in the global aircraft tube and duct assemblies market.
Key players are focusing on the expansion of their footprints by establishing manufacturing units and distribution channels in various regions.
Global defense spending is at a high record. The biggest spenders on defense are the U.S., China, France, Saudi Arabia, and India. Implementation of advanced, combat, and stealth-based aircraft procurement programs has augmented military spending, worldwide. This growing trend is expected to upsurge the demand for aircraft tube and duct assemblies.
Development of lightweight materials and increasing sales of aircraft are anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.
“Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are projected to hold more than 90% share in the global market, as the replacement of tube and duct assemblies is found to be very limited.”
Market Landscape Moving towards Consolidation
The aircraft tube and duct assemblies market is expected to be dominated by tier-I manufacturers, who hold more than 50% share of the global market. Prominent players involved in the global aircraft tube and duct assemblies market are shifting their focus on repair solutions rather than replacement products with full-service. This has resulted in providing approximately 50 percent or more cost reduction.
Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-3716
Competition Landscape
Key players operating in the global aircraft tube and duct assemblies market are aiming at production facility expansions to cater to the growing demand. Besides this, players are investing in research and development to launch innovative and lightweight materials to improve sales.
Key Companies Profiled
Eaton
AMETEK, Inc.
Smiths Group PLC
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
Senior PLC
PFW Aerospace GmbH
Sigma Precision Components Ltd.
RSA Engineered Products LLC
Exotic Metals Forming
Mundo-Tech, Inc.
Flexco Inc.
Rangsons Schuster Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Hartzell Aerospace
Want to Know More?
Future Market Insights has published a market research report on the aircraft tube and duct assemblies market that contains global industry analysis of 2015–2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022–2030. The report provides insightful analysis of the aircraft tube and duct assemblies market through five different segments - application, aircraft type, material, sales channel, and region. The aircraft tube and duct assemblies market report also provides supply and demand trends, and a comprehensive list of suppliers and distributors in the market, along with a detailed overview of the parent market.
We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3716
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact:
Corporate Headquarter
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here