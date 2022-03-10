BRAF Kinase Inhibitors Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2022-2028 | F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

BRAF Kinase Inhibitors Market

BRAF is a kinase enzyme that helps control cell growth and signalling.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRAF Kinase Inhibitors Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global BRAF Kinase Inhibitors Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Market Overview:

The global market for BRAF kinase inhibitors is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the next five years. The BRAF kinase enzyme has been linked to cancer for decades and is highly prevalent in developed countries. However, many inherited diseases such as leukemia, prostate cancer, and multiple myeloma also increase the risk of this disease. In order to fight cancer, it is imperative to identify and treat the causes of the disease.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global BRAF kinase inhibitors market include, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis International AG, and Pfizer, Inc.

Key Market Drivers:

High prevalence of cancer is expected to propel growth of the global BRAF kinase inhibitors market. For instance, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s U.S. Cancer Statistics September 2019, around 94,000 women were diagnosed with gynecologic cancer each year, in the U.S., between 2012 and 2016.

Moreover, approval and launch of new products is also expected to propel growth of the global BRAF kinase inhibitors market For instance, in April 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) in combination with cetuximab from Pfizer Inc. for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer with a BRAFV600E mutation.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 5:30pm CET, 26 January 2022, there have been 356,955,803 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,610,291 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 26 January 2022, a total of 9,679,721,754 vaccine doses have been administered.

Key Takeaways

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global BRAF kinase inhibitors market. For instance, in July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the PD-L1 inhibitor atezolizumab (Tecentriq) plus the MEK inhibitor cobimetinib (Cotellic) and the selective BRAF kinase inhibitor vemurafenib (Zelboraf) for the treatment of patients with advanced BRAF V600 mutation-positive melanoma.

