Nylon Textile Filaments Market Size, Share, Key Players, Process, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2027

Increasing demand for the Multifilament Nylon Textile Filament in various end-use verticals, coupled with high investment in R&D of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the Global Nylon Textile Filaments Market is forecast to reach USD 25.64 Billion by 2027. Nylon belongs to the family of aliphatic or semi-aromatic based synthetic polymers, known as polyamides. Nylon is a silk-textured, synthetic thermoplastic material that can be changed into the shape of fibers, films, and filaments. Nylon Textile Filaments are synthetic filaments made of nylon fiber, and the chemical composition, structures, and properties are modified during the manufacturing based on particular end-uses. The Nylon Textile Filaments hold extreme or infinite length and are designed to withstand added or extended tensile strength than that of Nylon Textile Filaments. The continuous growth of the sports apparel industry, ropes, home textile materials, narrow woven materials, backpacks, swimwear, and trekking wear, to name a few are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market in North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of Nylon Textile Filament in sports wears, swimwear, home décor, and industrial products. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

The materials and chemical sector is significantly growing in terms of revenue and is expected to register rapid revenue growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising demand for raw materials and chemicals in various industrial sectors including biotechnology and pharmaceutical, paper and pulp, agriculture, medical and healthcare, and food and beverages among others. Other factors such as increasing awareness about energy efficiency and green energy, the rising need for reducing carbon emission, and increasing research and development activities are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, high demand for organic products, rapidly growing industrial sector, and building and construction activities around the globe are expected to drive global market growth going ahead.

Key participants include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nylstar SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials, Reliance Industries Limited, Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Universal Fibers, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY) is a kind of highly drawn polyester filament yarn, which may be implemented to produce high-strength textiles. Fully drawn yarn is usually used for better quality fabric. Moreover, as the process of texturizing is avoided, this product type yields a higher contribution in comparison to the partially oriented yarns.

Nylon Textile Filaments are extremely durable and offer great strength to flexibility ratio. Usage of this filament in additive & traditional manufacturing not only invents new mechanical opportunities but also reduces the overall weight of the parts and gas emissions. Nylon Textile Filaments are widely used for semi-flexible components & mechanical parts since their wear, chemical, and UV resistance is higher compared with basic 3D printing plastics such as Polylactic Acid (PLA), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS).

Bulked Continuous Filament (BCF) Nylon Textile Filament combines the properties of nylon and renders added abrasion resistance & durability with bulkiness resulting from a three-dimensional random and crimping process implemented in each individual fiber filament. It is used in products ranging from office uses to automobile & household products.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market due to its increasing demand for multifilament nylon fiber, having grown at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Nylon Textile Filaments Market on the basis of the type, type of filament yarns, form, end-use verticals, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Nylon 6

Nylon 6,6

Others

Type of Filament Yarns Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Flat Yarn

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)

Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)

High-Speed Yarn (HSY)

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Monofilament

Multifilament

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Sports Industries

Travel Accessories

Fashion Fabrics

Specialty Fabrics

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

