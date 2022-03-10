Nanotechnology Clothing Market Revenues Are Boosted By Increasing Demand From The Healthcare Industry

Nanotechnology Clothing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Nanotechnology Clothing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising use of nanotechnology clothing in the medical industry, owing to its anti-microbial properties, is expected to drive the global nanotechnology clothing market. Nanotechnology clothing offers the anti-microbial property to fight against microorganisms such as viruses, fungi, and bacteria. The companies functioning in the nanotechnology clothing market are introducing medical products to deal with microorganisms. For instance, in March 2021, Anxin, a Zhuhai-based mask manufacturer came up with bacteria-killing reusable nano-silver masks to meet the increasing demand for face masks post-COVID-19 outbreak. The nano-silver particles continuously release irons that are capable of killing bacteria and viruses. Therefore, the growing usage of nanotechnology fibers or clothing in the healthcare industry is projected to boost the nanotechnology clothing industry growth over the forthcoming years.

Read more on the Global Nanotechnology Clothing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nanotechnology-clothing-global-market-report

The global nanotechnology clothing market size is expected to grow from $4.61 billion in 2021 to $5.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. The nanotechnology clothing market is expected to grow to $13.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.6%.

The launch of new products incorporating wearable technology is a key trend shaping the growth of the market. Major players operating in the nanotechnology clothing market are launching a new line of clothing with wearable technology in order to maintain their competitive position in the global market. For instance, in January 2019, Teijin Frontier, a textile company of the Teijin Group launched a new line of sportswear and other clothing incorporating wearable solutions. The company showcased the product range at the 5th Wearable Expo at Tokyo Big site, a leading trade fair for wearable devices and related technology. The integration of technology with nano clothing is projected to be a major trend in the nanotechnology clothing industry over the next coming years.

Major players covered in the global nanotechnology clothing industry are Nano Textile, Colmar, Shanghai Huzheng Nano Technology, eSpin Technologies, FTEnE, Parker Hannifin, Schoeller Technologies, Odegon Technologies, Aspen Aerogel, and BASF.

Western Europe was the largest region in the nanotechnology clothing market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the nanotechnology clothes market. The regions covered in the nanotechnology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global nanotechnology clothing market analysis report is segmented by type into nanocoated textiles, nanoporous textiles, fabrics consisting of nanofiber webs, composite fibers based on nanostructures, by application into healthcare, packaging, sports and leisure, defense, home and household, environmental protection, geotextiles, others, by end-user into men, women, kids.



Nanotechnology Clothing Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Nanocoated Textiles, Nanoporous Textiles, Fabrics Consisting of Nanofiber Webs, Composite Fibers based on Nanostructures), By Application (Healthcare, Packaging, Sports and Leisure, Defense, Home and Household, Environmental protection, Geotextiles , Other Applications), By End-User Sex (Men, Women, Kids) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a nanotechnology clothing market overview, nanotechnology clothing market forecast nanotechnology clothing market size and nanotechnology clothing market growth for the whole market, nanotechnology clothing market segments, geographies, nanotechnology clothing market trends, nanotechnology clothing market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Nanotechnology Clothing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3199&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Nanotechnology Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Service (Research And Development, Information Tracking, Technology Scouting, Standardization, Regulation Briefings), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Medical Equipment, Food And Beverages, It), By Provider (Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nanotechnology-services-global-market-report

Fabrics Global Market Report 2022– By Type (Non-Woven Fabrics, Knitted Fabrics, Broadwoven Fabrics, Narrow Fabric Mills and Schiffli Machine Embroidery), By Product (Cotton Fabric, Linen Fabric, Silk Fabric, Canvas Fabrics, Polycotton Fabric), By Application (T-shirts, Sportwear, Outdoor Clothing, Performance Wear) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fabrics-global-market-report

Knitted Fabrics Market - By Material Type (Dyed Synthetic Fibers, Pile Fabrics, Elastomeric Yarn, Warp Knit, Cotton Dyed, Synthetic Fibers Printed, Artificial Fibers Dyed, Lace), By End-User (Fashion & Clothing, Technical, Household), By Construction Type (Weft, Warp), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/knitted-fabrics-market

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC