Furniture Market Services Expand On Larger Platforms With The Increasing Demand For Online Shopping

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the furniture market growth analysis, increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the furniture manufacturing market grow. Manufacturers can now sell their products on a larger platform than before, which will increase their customer base geographically driving the growth of the furniture manufacturing market. In countries such as India, for instance, e-commerce portals have boosted the sales of furniture manufacturers by giving larger exposure to producers who were confined to one geography.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the furniture market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the furniture market. The regions covered in the furniture market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The global furniture market size is expected to grow from $634.53 billion in 2021 to $692.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The furniture market share is expected to grow to $939.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Furniture industry trends include manufacturers investing in augmented reality technologies to help sales representatives present their products and customers in decision making. Augmented reality mobile applications allow customers to place a virtual 3D model of a furniture in a real room in real time. This also helps customers view the furniture in all angles and positions. For instance, IKEA’s augmented reality application Place allows customers to preview over 2,000 pieces of furniture at home before purchasing them.

Major players covered in the global furniture industry are Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Tempur Sealy International, Inc, Hunter Douglas N.V., Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Steelcase Inc., Haworth Inc, Herman Miller Inc., Masco Corporation, Man Wah holdings and Sleep Number company.

TBRC’s global furniture industry analysis report is segmented by type into institutional and office furniture, household furniture and kitchen cabinet, mattresses, blinds and shades, by material into metal, wood, others, by distribution channel into exclusive showrooms, online, hypermarkets, others.

Furniture Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Institutional And Office Furniture, Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet, Mattresses, Blinds And Shades), By Type of Material (Metal, Wood, Other Materials), By Distribution Channel (Exclusive Showrooms, Online, Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a furniture global market overview, forecast furniture global market size and growth for the whole market, furniture market segments, geographies, furniture market trends, furniture market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

