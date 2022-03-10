How Does The Sanitary Paper Product Market Support Sustainability?

Sanitary Paper Product Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recycling of paper is expected to be one of the sanitary paper product market trends. In the paper industry, there is a rise in recycling due to environmental issues like deforestation and increase of waste. Recycled tissues require 50% less water, 64% less energy and make 74% less air pollution, which not only decreases the cost for the companies but also supports sustainability of environment shaping the sanitary paper product market outlook.

The global sanitary paper product market size is expected to grow from $51.14 billion in 2021 to $52.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The sanitary paper product market is then expected to grow to $55.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.3%.

Awareness among people for hygiene and cleanliness is expected to drive the sanitary paper products manufacturing market. There is an increase in awareness among people on hygiene and cleanliness because of the initiatives of government and other organizations along with an increase in the income that has led to an increased spending on personal hygiene. According to the sanitary paper product industry growth analysis, the increase in awareness on hygiene and cleanliness among people especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the market growth.

Major players covered in the global sanitary paper product industry are Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific, Seventh Generation, Johnson & Johnson, Orchids Paper Products Company, Cascades Tissue Group - North Carolina, ONTEX France SA, Oji Holdings, and Metsa.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the sanitary paper product market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the sanitary paper products market. The regions covered in the sanitary paper market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global sanitary paper product market report is segmented by product into tissues and handkerchiefs, table napkins, toilet paper, towels, sanitary napkins and tampons, disposable diapers, by application into residential, commercial.

Sanitary Paper Product Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Tissues And Handkerchiefs, Table Napkins, Toilet Paper, Towels, Sanitary Napkins And Tampons, Disposable Diapers), By Application (Residential, Commercial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a sanitary paper product market overview, forecast sanitary paper product market size and growth for the whole market, sanitary paper product market segments, geographies, sanitary paper product market trends, sanitary paper product market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

