Ethical Fashion Market Sees Growth Of Over 9% With Increasing Customer Awareness

The Business Research Company’s Ethical Fashion Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ethical fashion market size is expected to grow from $6.93 billion in 2021 to $7.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The global ethical fashion market share is expected to grow to $10.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8%.

The growing awareness of the adverse effects of the textile industry on the environment is encouraging customers to opt for ethical fashion materials. The farms that grow raw materials used to make fabrics, including crops like cotton, flax, and hemp, need a lot of water. Up to 20,000 liters of water are needed to produce just 1kg of cotton. To protect these crops, some farmers use lots of pesticides and herbicides that end up in the environment. Manufacturing rayon, an artificial fabric made from wood pulp, has emerged in the loss of many old-growth forests. During the process that transforms it into the fabric, the pulp is treated with dangerous chemicals that eventually get their move into the environment. Considering these processes that harm environment, people are shifting towards environment friendly materials, and this factor is contributing to the ethical fashion market growth.

Natural resources are being used as alternatives for complex and adversely affecting chemicals-based textiles. Chemicals such as chromium which are toxic, are heavily used in the leather tanning process. To address the concerns with toxic chemicals, Carmen Hijosa, founder of Ananas Anam, developed 'Pinatex', a natural leather alternative made from cellulose fibers extracted from pineapple leaves as an alternative to it and other petroleum-based textiles. The industrial process used to create Pinatex produces biomass, which can be converted into a fertilizer that farmers can spread into their soil to grow the next pineapple harvest. The use of natural and sustainable materials is current trend in ethical fashion market.

Major players covered in the global ethical fashion market are Christian Dior SE, H&M AB, NIKE Inc, Adidas AG, Pact, Tentree, Everlane and Eileen Fisher.

TBRC’s global ethical fashion market report is segmented by type into fair trade, animal cruelty free, ecofriendly, charitable brands, by product into organic, manmade/regenerated, recycled, natural, by end-user into men, women, kids.

Ethical Fashion Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Fair trade, Animal cruelty free, Eco friendly, Charitable brands), By Product (Organic, Manmade/regenerated, Recycled, Natural), By End-User Sex (Men, Women, Kids) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a ethical fashion market overview, forecast ethical fashion market size and growth for the whole market, ethical fashion market segments, geographies, ethical fashion market trends, ethical fashion market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

