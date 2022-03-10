Increasing Demand For Online Shopping Enables Endless Apparel And Leather Products Market Opportunities

Apparel And Leather Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the apparel and leather products market growth. Manufacturers can now sell their products on a larger platform than before, which will increase their customer base geographically driving the growth of the apparel and leather products market. In countries such as India, for instance, e-commerce portals have boosted the sales of traditional garments by giving larger exposure to producers who were confined to one geography where the weaving community was located.

The global apparel and leather products market size is expected to grow from $870.37 billion in 2021 to $961.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The apparel and leather market is expected to grow to $1,379.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The growing awareness of the adverse effects of the textile industry on the environment is encouraging customers to opt for sustainable materials and changing the apparel and leather products market outlook. Unlike natural materials, synthetic fibers take a long time to decompose as they are made from petroleum products. Biological materials like spider silk are light and have tensile strength that are used in making garments. Some companies also creating a decomposable synthetic version of spider silk. For example, Spiber Inc., a Japanese biomaterials specialist, was the first to produce artificial spider silk. The company uses genetically modified E. coli to produce the silk proteins which are used to produce silk fibers. As consumers globally grow increasingly concerned regarding the environmental impact of their apparel purchases, the demand for sustainable materials is expected to increase. TBRC’s global apparel and leather products market overview shows that consumers are also often more willing to pay a premium for products they deem to be environmentally friendly, thereby providing opportunities for higher profit margins at the point of sale and across the supply chain.

Major players covered in the global apparel and leather products industry are Nike Inc., Christian Dior SE, Adidas AG, Kering SA, VF Corp, Hanesbrands Inc., Puma SE, Tapestry Inc, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the apparel and leather products market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the apparel and leather products market. The regions covered in the apparel and leather products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

TBRC’s global apparel and leather products market analysis report is segmented by type into leather and allied products, apparel, by distribution channel into online sales, offline sales, by end-user sex into men, women, kids.

Apparel And Leather Products Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Leather And Allied Products, Apparel), By Distribution Channel (Online Sales, Offline Sales), By End User Sex (Men, Women, Kids) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a apparel and leather products global market overview, forecast apparel and leather products market size and growth for the whole market, apparel and leather products market segments, geographies, apparel and leather products market trends, apparel and leather products market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

