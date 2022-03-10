Maleic Anhydride Market Size is Expected To Reach USD 4,967.0 Million By 2028 Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Maleic Anhydride Market Size – USD 3,095.0 Million in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 6.2%, Trends – Increasing purchasing power parity of consumers

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maleic Anhydride Market is expected to reach USD 4,967.0 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market growth of Maleic anhydride is attributed to its growing application in several resins and plastics, petroleum additives, agricultural and industrial chemicals, water treatment chemicals, pharmaceuticals, epoxy curing agents, flavor enhancers, and copolymers, among others.

Unsaturated polyesters are the third most used thermoset molding resins worldwide and are primarily used in the manufacturing of fiber-reinforced plastics and filled plastic products, comprising sanitary-ware, pipes, tanks, gratings, and high-performance components for the transportation and marine industry including closure and body panels, boat decks and other large glass fiber reinforced plastic products. Also, the material is used in trucks, aircraft, coaches, and buses as it is suitable for lower volume applications. Unsaturated polyester resins also find uses in coatings and adhesives. Unsaturated polyester resin-based products offer a wide range of materials with tailored performance features for a variety of markets.

Growing use of maleic anhydride in production of 1, 4-Butanediol is likely to propel the market growth. It is used to make paint thinner, floor stripper, and other solvent products. It is an essential commodity chemical that finds usage as a starting point chemical for synthesizing other chemicals and polymers, including the polybutylene terephthalate, an exceptional engineering thermoplastic. 1, 4-Butanediol is used for the production of more than 2.5 million tons of important polymers every year.

Key participants include DSM NV, Merck & Co., Inc., Sasol, Tianjin Bohai Chemicals, Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess AG, Ashland Inc., Flint Hills Resources, Mitsubishi Chemicals, and Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., among others.

Market Overview:

The materials and chemicals sector is significantly gaining traction in the last few years owing to high demand for raw materials and chemicals in various industrial sectors such as food and beverages, paper, medical and healthcare, biotechnology and pharmaceutical, manufacturing among others. Global Maleic Anhydride market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments in strategic agreements and mergers, and rapidly growing competition in the market. Growing awareness about energy efficiency and green energy, rising need for reducing carbon emission and rising adoption of biodigerable products is supporting growth of the global Maleic Anhydride market. In addition, rising investments in research and development activities, and rising per capita income are further fueling global market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By form, the solid form of maleic anhydride contributed to the largest market share in 2020 and is likely to grow at a rate of 5.8% in the forecast period.

By application, unsaturated polyester resins accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to experience a growth rate of 6.0% in the forecast period. Unsaturated polyester resins find extensive usage in a variety of applications owing to their range of mechanical properties, low weight, and corrosion resistance. These resins are commonly used for coatings, clear casting resins, body fillers, buttons, work-surfaces (for example, polyester marble), polyester concrete (for applications comprising road drainage) and in the production of Gel Coats (used to enhance surfaced finish).

By industry verticals, the automotive industry is likely to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.5% in the period 2019-2028. Maleic anhydride finds application in the automotive industry for the production of parts comprising body panels, bumper beams, sunroof frames, dashboard carriers, seat structures, catalytic converter heat shields, and battery supports, among others. Also, apart from weight reduction, automotive parts made from unsaturated polyester resins are used to reduce painting costs.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2020 and is likely to grow at a rate of 5.4% in the forecast period. The market demand in Europe is primarily owing to the growth of the construction and automotive industries in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global maleic anhydride market on the basis of form, applications, industry vertical, and region:

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

1, 4-Butanediol

Co-Polymers

Additives

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Construction

Automotive

Textile

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

