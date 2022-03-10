How Do Glass Curtain Wall Market Players Gain A Competitive Advantage?

Glass Curtain Wall Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Glass Curtain Wall Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Low emissivity glass curtain wall is a gaining popularity in the glass curtain wall market. Glass curtain wall industry trends include major companies focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in February 2021, Vitro Architectural Glass launched Solarban® R77 solar control, low-emissivity (low-e) glass that combines a sharp, neutrally reflective silver-blue aesthetic along with the building-code-friendly solar performance. Vitro Glass created the glass to fill a specific gap in the company's portfolio, providing architects with a comfortable exterior-reflected colour which is more subtle than Solarban® R100 glass but more defined compared to the reflective appearance of Solarban® 67 glass.

The global glass curtain wall market size is expected to grow from $47.93 billion in 2021 to $52.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.91%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The glass curtain wall market is expected to reach $73.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.02%.

The rise in consumer spending on home remodeling is significantly driving the growth of the global glass curtain wall market. As the glass curtain walls provide completely refurbished modern looks for the aged buildings and houses with seamlessly incorporated designs and patterns, the consumers have started spending more on them to get more enhanced looks for their homes. For instance, according to the Home Advisor survey, the mean household spending on home services in the United States increased to $13,138 in 2020, which is a $4,000 more compared to 2019. Consumers end up spending on home improvements in order to make their home more suitable for their lifestyles. So, the increasing spending on home remodeling is expected to propel the growth of the glass curtain wall market over the coming years.

Major players covered in the global glass curtain wall industry are Saint-Gobain, Asahi Glass, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Guardian Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass, Avic Sanxin Co., Ltd, Schott AG, China Glass Holdings Limited, Vitro, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited., Apogee Enterprises, Inc., Kawneer, Arconic, Hansen Group Ltd., Heroal, Kalwall Corporation, and Yuanda China Holdings Limited.

The global glass curtain wall market is segmented by system type into unitized, stick, by end-use into commercial, public, residential, by glazing application into exterior glazed, interior glazed.

Glass Curtain Wall Global Market Report 2022 – By System Type (Unitized, Stick), By End-use (Commercial, Public, Residential), By Glazing Application (Exterior Glazed, Interior Glazed) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a glass curtain wall market overview, forecast glass curtain wall market size and growth for the whole market, glass curtain wall market segments, geographies, glass curtain wall market trends, glass curtain wall market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

