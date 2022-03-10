King of Sweden Underlines Depth of Historical Ties with Morocco

MOROCCO, March 10 - King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden underlined, on Tuesday, the depth of the historical ties binding his country and Morocco.

Receiving in audience at the Royal Palace in Stockholm Karim Medrek on the occasion of his appointment as Morocco's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Sweden, the Swedish Sovereign discussed with the Moroccan diplomat issues of common interest, including the promotion of bilateral relations, renewable energies, as well as the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Medrek, who expressed his gratitude for the audience granted to him, stressed Morocco's desire to promote and explore new avenues of bilateral cooperation.

The Moroccan diplomat seized this occasion to stress his determination to work for the promotion of relations of friendship and cooperation between the two Kingdoms which, not only have an secular history and civilization, but are also driven by a strong desire to achieve the prosperity and development of their respective peoples and nations by promoting the values ​​of peace, harmony and security throughout the world.

The Moroccan ambassador highlighted the political and social reforms undertaken in Morocco under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI and the specificity and harmony of the Moroccan social model, while emphasizing the Kingdom's strategic choices in terms of renewable energy and climate change, as well as the approach adopted to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate its economic consequences.

This audience is the first of its kind granted by the Swedish sovereign to a foreign ambassador since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

MAP 09 March 2022