Morocco Reports 72 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Over 5.9Mln People Receive 3rd Dose of Vaccine

MOROCCO, March 10 - Morocco recorded 72 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday, adding that 264 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,763,487 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,222,209 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 5,909,798 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,161,848 while recoveries increase to 1,144,337, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.5%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (21), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (12), the Oriental (8), Marrakech-Safi (7), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (6), Souss-Massa (6), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (3), Fez-Meknes (3), Draa-Tafilalet (03), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (2) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 16,032 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 3 new deaths reported in the regions of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (2) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (1).

The number of active cases has dropped to 1,479 including 95 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

