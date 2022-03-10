Artificial Sweetener Market | Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2021-2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Sweetener Market Outlook -2028

Artificial sweeteners are sugar substitutes, which have a sweet taste and are produced synthetically. As of now they are used as a sugar alternative since they contain low calories, and help maintain low blood sugar levels. They are widely used in processed foods such as powdered drink mixes, candies, jams & jellies, baked goods, dairy products, and other similar food & beverages to maintain the taste and simultaneously make it healthier. Major artificial sweeteners include aspartame, saccharin, and sodium benzoate. Aspartame is widely used as a table top sweetener in the market. It is around 200 times sweeter than ordinary sugar and is used in low calorie desserts, sugar-free chewing gums, cereals, tea, coffee, yogurt, milk formulations, etc.



Due to the rising awareness and health consciousness among people, the demand for low calorie sugar alternatives and sugar-free products are increasing, which boost the market growth. Hence, food processing companies produce low calorie and sugar-free alternatives as their major products, which in turn helps stimulate the market growth. However, the long-term usage of these can trigger diabetes as it can interrupt with the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar, which hinders the market growth. Irrespective of these challenges, consumers constant desire for tasty and sweetened food despite rising obesity rates makes way for the increasing demand for artificial sweeteners, which is expected to create numerous opportunities for the market growth.

The market segmentation is based on type, application, and distribution channels. By type it is categorized into aspartame, acesulfame-k, monosodium glutamate, saccharin, and sodium benzoate. By application, it is divided into bakery items, dairy products, confectionery, beverages, and others. By distribution channel, it is classified into supermarkets & hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores, and others. Geographically it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Prominent players profiled in the report include Roquette, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., JK Sucralose, McNeil Nutritionals, NutraSweet Property Holdings, Inc., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., MORITA KAGAKU KOGYO CO., LTD., PureCircle, Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., and Zydus Wellness Ltd.

Key Players In The Value Chain

Roquette

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

JK Sucralose

McNeil Nutritionals

NutraSweet Property Holdings, Inc.

Hermes Sweeteners Ltd.

MORITA KAGAKU KOGYO CO.,LTD

PureCircle

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.

Zydus Wellness Ltd.

