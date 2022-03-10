Household Appliances Market Size to Worth $763,451 Million by 2025 | Industry Registering 5.4% CAGR from 2018 to 2025

Household Appliances -amr

"Household Appliances Market by Product and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Household Appliances Market Overview 2018 - 2025

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Household Appliances Market by Product and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global household appliances market size was valued at $501,532 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $763,451 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the U.S. household appliances market accounted for nearly 17% of the global household appliances market.

Eco-friendly & energy-efficient appliances further boost the market growth

Household appliances can be categorized into major appliances or white goods, small appliances, and consumer electronics. The household appliances market growth is attributed to increase in technological advancement, rapid urbanization, growth of the housing sector, rise in per capita income, improvement in living standard, surge in need for comfort in household chores, changes in consumer lifestyle, and escalation in number of smaller households. In addition, inclination of consumers toward eco-friendly & energy-efficient appliances further boost the market growth.

Growth in government subsidiaries in the form of rebates and tax credits to the manufacturers producing energy efficient device is anticipated to drive the development of the energy efficient as well as smart household appliances. Along with easing the customer-user interface by integrating the devices with the IoT platform, the manufacturers focus on developing energy efficient technologies, which comply with the energy star specifications and efficiency levels.

Positive impact on the growth of the household appliances market

Manufacturers in the household appliances market are continuously developing products with enhanced functionality and features to remain competitive. Despite developing products with higher added value, the prices for the products have collapsed and thus, remained stagnant at a low level for several years. The decrease in price was due to the pressure of competition from countries with low manufacturing costs. Manufacturers are also facing pressure related to margins owing to fierce competition in the market. This price fall is forcing companies to develop innovative products. This decrease in price trend of household appliances is encouraging customers to purchase the products, which in turn can drive the market. Reducing prices of household appliances has a positive impact on the growth of the household appliances market.

The market is highly competitive, as repeat purchase is low and consumers are well versed with the product, therefore losing a customer is a sensitive affair. To build relation with every single customer, manufacturers invest heavily on R&D to launch quality products at a competitive price and offer after sale services as well. Moreover, after launching new products, players must invest heavily on various types of marketing communications to increase their reach.

Key findings of the Household Appliances Market:

In terms of value, the refrigerator segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the market, registering a significant CAGR of 4.6% in terms of value.

Asia-Pacific is projected to show exponential growth throughout the forecast years, growing at a CAGR 6.3%, in terms of value.

The specialty store distribution channel is anticipated to dominate global household appliances market, registering a CAGR of 5.0%.

China accounted for more than one-third of the total Asia-Pacific household appliances market in 2017.

In the global household appliances market, India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% in terms of value.

The key players profiled in this report include :-

AB ELECTROLUX

QINGDAO HAIER CO., LTD.

HITACHI, LTD.

LG ELECTRONICS INC.

MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.

PANASONIC CORPORATION

ROBERT BOSCH GmbH

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SHARP CORPORATION

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

TABLE OF CONTENT :-

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Snapshot

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five force analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitution

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market player positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

