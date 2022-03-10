Disposable Gloves Market Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share

Disposable gloves market was valued at $6,858.07 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $18,885.88 million by 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disposable gloves form an essential part in maintaining hygienic conditions, ensuring security of patients and caregivers, and safeguarding against infections. These are used while performing laboratory experiments to ensure safety of personnel. The use of gloves minimizes possibility of infection, pathogens, and other external factors. Adoption of disposable gloves has been a prerequisite for medical applications across the world. Advent of newer manufacturing technologies, increase in awareness regarding benefits of disposable gloves and improved healthcare practices are expected to catalyze the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players operating in the global disposable gloves market include Top Glove Corporation Bhd,Semperit Ag Holding, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, and Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health, Inc, Adventa Berhad (Sun Healthcare), Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Dynarex Corporation.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The study provides an in-depth analysis, current trends, and future estimations of the global disposable gloves market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the disposable gloves market growth is provided.

• By type, the nitrile gloves segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027.

• Extensive analysis of key segments of the industry help to understand the types of products and application used across various geographies.

The market for disposable gloves is primarily driven by their requirement in medical and surgical applications to ensure safety and hygiene. In addition, growth in number of end users, such as healthcare, pharma, and food industries, is expected to supplement the market growth. However, toxic reaction from certain gloves as well as competition pricing offered by local manufacturers hamper the market growth. Moreover, advancements in technology related to development of novel disposable gloves are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The demand for disposable gloves is expected to rise in the future, owing to necessity for product quality control, workers safety, hygiene, and protection. Healthcare professional, doctors, and surgeons use medical gloves during surgeries and other activities to prevent infection and cross contamination. Furthermore, disposable gloves have applications in household purposes for cleaning and dish washing. Thus, the market for disposable gloves is expected to grow in the near future, owing to rise in concern for safety, hygiene, and product quality.

By type, the nitrile gloves segment was the highest contributor to the global disposable gloves market revenue as these are widely used in healthcare settings for protection against disinfectants and other related harmful chemical agents.

By form, the powder form segment is expected to dominate the global disposable gloves market during the forecast year as these gloves are convenient to use, owing to their non-sticky nature and facilitates easy removal after use. In addition, powdered disposable gloves tweak the surface weakness property of natural rubber latex, making them easy to put on.

