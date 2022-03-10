Honey Powder Market is estimated to rise at a steady CAGR by 2030 | NOREVO, Duketoms, Ohly, Stakich

Honey Powder Market

Honey Powder Market by Application, Type, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honey powder is just a powder form of liquid honey that can be used as a sweetener. It's easier to keep the powder than it is to keep liquid honey in good condition. When preparing cakes, pastries, and other sweet edibles, the powder form of honey is preferable. It's always a better choice than sticky liquid honey or sugar-free powders, whose legitimacy is still in doubt. Honey powder has a unique feature in that, if properly stored, it has a long shelf life. The global honey powder market is expected to develop steadily over the next ten years, thanks to a number of variables and trends that are expected to boost the market's performance. Crystalline honey is a good option to liquid honey since it's easier to work with and has better storage stability. To make the powder free-flowing, it is mixed with maltodextrin as a carrier. Furthermore, crystal honey is free of artificial food colors, anti-sticking agents, and other additives. It is a clear, free-flowing powder with a delicate light yellow crystal structure.

Companies Covered:

Lamex Food Group Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, NOREVO, Woodland Foods, Augason Farms., AmTech Ingredients, TATE & LYLE SUGARS, Duketoms, Ohly, Specialty Products and Technology Inc., Aayush Food Products., Stakich., Mevive International.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

There has been sudden increase in the demand of Honey powder, as people look for healthier substitute for sugar and also with the common belief that honey boosts immunity; honey powder market has seen a rise in demand.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the supply chain, with processing companies shut down as a result of the lockdown. As a result, many beekeepers have experienced production shortages in the early months of the lockdown. Furthermore, the business has been harmed by labor shortages, transportation restrictions, and international border closures. Now, as the restrictions are being lifted industry is expected to go back as they were.

Manufacturers in honey powder industry have a chance to capitalize on this demand shock; suppliers need to ensure continuous supply of the products. Therefore, COVID-19 is expected to have significant impact on Honey Powder market.

Top Impacting Factors

The organic lifestyle is becoming increasingly popular. Organic food and natural cosmetic products are preferred by people because they are simple, healthful, and environmentally friendly. The United States, Germany, France, Canada, and the United Kingdom are among the countries with the largest organic food markets.

Even numerous e-commerce companies choose to sell a selection of gourmet products, including honey powder. Honey powder demand is expanding in the global market due to consumer desire for bakery products like as cake, muffins, cookies, and bread.

Not only that, but honey powder's natural ability to smooth the skin is enticing beauty product producers to use it in more goods.

Market Trends

Honey Powder's Market has Growing due to Rise in Health Awareness

Customers' tastes for low-calorie food replacements are shifting as a result of increased health consciousness, which is propelling the honey powder sector forward. Honey powder is quickly becoming a popular substitute for traditional liquid honey in medicines, particularly cough syrups. The global honey powder market has grown as a result of the increased use of dried honey in various cosmetic products such as soaps, lotions, and face masks, owing to the skin advantages associated with it. Honey powder has taken the place of white sugar in baked goods such as cakes, muffins, bread, and cookies.

It extends the shelf life and stability of the products while preserving the sweet texture, propelling the industry forward even further. Honey powder is also less expensive than other sugars, thus it makes its way onto customers' shopping lists. Thus, rise in health awareness among consumers is expected to help in boosting demand for the honey powder market

North America and Europe are Expected to Play a Significant Role in the Demand for Honey Powder

North America and Europe are two of the industry's most important regions. Increased illness rates are driving regional markets, as is an increase in daily calorie consumption per person. Honey powder demand has increased significantly in markets such as North America, as more consumers choose to low-calorie alternatives for their regular meals. In terms of revenue, North America accounted for more than 56 percent of the market in 2018. Honey is displacing conventional sweeteners such as sugar and other sweeteners as consumers become more aware of its low-calorie properties. Because it is a natural sweetener and is affordable, it can be used as a substitute for white sugar.

Honey powder is also a non-sticky substitute for liquid honey, making it perfect for long-term storage. These variables are influencing product demand in the region. The industry's key regions include North America and Europe. The growth in illnesses, combined with an increase in daily calorie consumption per person, is driving regional markets. Honey powder demand has increased significantly in markets such as North America, as more consumers opt for low-calorie alternatives in their everyday meals.

