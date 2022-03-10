Dietary Supplements for Energy & Waste Management is expected to account for 30% Revenue, Says Fact.MR

Dietary Supplements Market Analysis by Ingredient (Vitamins, Botanicals, Minerals), by Form (Tablets, Capsules, Soft Gels, Powders, Gummies, Liquids), by Type (OTC, Prescribed Dietary Supplements), by Distribution Channel, by Application & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dietary supplements market is anticipated to secure a market value of USD 163 Bn by 2022 and secure USD 351 Bn by 2032. The expected growth rate is 8% during the forecast period. The expansion of the market can be attributed to the increasing awareness of personal health and the growing hectic work schedules. Further, the growing dependence on supplements to fulfill the nutrient requirement owing to its convenience is another salient cause augmenting the market growth during the forecast period.



Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the dietary supplements market. As per the estimations, North America is predicted to have accounted for 34% of the global market share in 2021. The region is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% in the assessment period.

Further, APAC is likely to be the largest market in the coming time. The growth of the region can be attributed to the increasing expenditure on health-enhancing products. Countries like India, China, and Japan are anticipated to make significant contributions owing to the rising disposable income.

Get an Idea about the Offerings of Our Dietary Supplements Market Report from this Brochure at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7172

Report Attributes Details Anticipated Market Value in 2021 US$ 160 Bn Estimated Market Value in 2022 US$ 163 Bn Estimated Market Value in 2032 US$ 351 Bn Projected CAGR from 2022 to 2032 8% Market Share of North America in 2021 34% Key Companies Profiled



• Amway Corp.



• Glanbia Plc.



• Abbott Nutrition



• Bayer AG



• Pfizer Inc.



• ADM



• Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.



• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.



• Bionova



• Ayanda



• Arkopharma



• Herbalife International of America Inc.



• Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global dietary supplements market to hold a value of USD 163 Bn in 2022 and reach USD 351 Bn by 2032.

Demand for energy and waste management dietary supplements to accumulate 30% revenue in 2022

North America to dominate the market, estimations reveal that the region secured about 34% of the global market share in 2021.

North America to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

APAC to be the largest market by 2032

Europe to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

“The growing disposable income and the convenience to obtain health-enhancing products due to e-commerce are likely to act as a significant escalator to the market in the forecast period.”- says an analyst at Fact. MR.

To learn more about Dietary Supplement Meter market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7172

Competitive Landscape

The global dietary supplement market is highly competitive and the players adopt various strategies to expand their reach. Some of the most adopted strategies include partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions. Some of the recent developments among key players are:

In September 2020, Prorganiq, a renowned player of natural and organic supplements, revealed the release of their ’24-in-1 Mega Superfoods’. The new product comprises of a promising formula of 24 different green veggies, herbs, and fruits. 24-in-1 Mega Superfoods is a plant-based dietary supplement that is GMO and Gluten-free.

In March 2021, Zomato announced its own range of functional foods, such as dietary supplements in the coming time.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Dietary Supplements Market

By Ingredient : Vitamins Botanicals Minerals Proteins & Amino Acids Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Omega Fatty Acids Others

By Form : Dietary Supplement Tablets Dietary Supplement Capsules Soft Gels Dietary Supplements Dietary Supplement Powders Dietary Supplement Gummies Dietary Supplement Liquids Other Dietary Supplement Forms

By Application : Dietary Supplements for Energy & Weight Management Dietary Supplements for General Health Dietary Supplements for Bone & Joint Health Dietary Supplements for Gastrointestinal Health Dietary Supplements for Immunity Dietary Supplements for Cardiac Health Dietary Supplements for Diabetes Dietary Supplements for Anti-Cancer Applications Dietary Supplements for Lungs Detox/Cleanse Dietary Supplements for Skin/Hair/Nails Dietary Supplements for Sexual Health Dietary Supplements for Brain/Mental Health Dietary Supplements for Insomnia Dietary Supplements for Menopause Dietary Supplements for Anti-Aging Dietary Supplements for Prenatal Health Dietary Supplements for Other Applications

By End User : Adult Dietary Supplements Geriatric Dietary Supplements Dietary Supplements for Pregnant Women Dietary Supplements for Children Dietary Supplements for Infants

By Type : OTC Dietary Supplements Prescribed Dietary Supplements

By Distribution Channel : Offline Dietary Supplements Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Pharmacies Specialty Stores Practitioners Others Online Dietary Supplements Sales







Get Customization on this Dietary Supplement Market Report for Specific Research Solutions at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7172

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global dietary supplements market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of ingredient (vitamins, botanicals, minerals, proteins & amino acids, fibers & specialty carbohydrates, omega fatty acids, others), form (tablets, capsules, soft gels, powders, gummies, liquids, others), application (energy & weight management, general health, bone & joint health, gastrointestinal health, immunity, cardiac health, diabetes, anti-cancer, lungs detox/cleanse, skin/hair/nails, sexual health, brain/mental health, insomnia, menopause, anti-aging, prenatal health, others), end user (adults, geriatric, pregnant women, children, infants), type (OTC and prescribed) and distribution channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacies, specialty stores, practitioners and others) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Food & Beverages

Our food and beverages consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the food & beverage sector . Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global food and beverages industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7172

Check out more studies related to Food and Beverage Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Demand Analysis of Lactoferrin Market Outlook 2022-2032 - According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, from 2015 to 2021, the global market for Lactoferrin expanded at a CAGR rate of 6.5%. This market is expected to project a global valuation of US$ 253.36 Mn by the end of 2022.

Low alcohol by volume (ABV) preferences- a major opportunity for this market –

Increasing awareness of alcohol consumption and a desire to try new beverages have contributed to the popularity of low-alcohol beers and ciders. In the United Kingdom, where off-license and supermarket sales have reached record highs, this trend is evident in the demand for low alcohol drinks by volume.

Inherent Properties of Tapioca Starch Increasing Consumption - Inherent properties of tapioca starch enable its utilization as an alternative to some leading starches in the world, including corn and potato starch. Thus, Tapioca starch has gained immense popularity as one of the imperative calorie source, after maize and rice, in tropical regions such as Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

Anti-bacterial Properties Surging Demand for Sugar Date in North America - Date sugar has gained prevalence in US and Canada as it is a great substitute for cane sugar. Also, consumers are using date sugar for various everyday dishes. This, in turn, is driving the demand for date sugar. Not only is date sugar being used in households but it also being used largely in hotels and food and beverage industries.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583