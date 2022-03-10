Immunoglobulin Market Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Key Country

Immunoglobulin market accounted for $9,972.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $16,694.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immunoglobulin is a blood/plasma product, which is prepared from the serum of multiple of donors, used to treat patients with antibody deficiency. The isolated plasma product is clinically treated and purified to Ig, which further facilitates the treatment. Immunoglobulin is applicable in various fields such as hematology, immunology, neurology, dermatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and rheumatology. Prevalence of various antibody deficiency disorders such as common variable immune deficiency (CVID), specific antibody deficiency, and hypogammaglobulinemia, increase in immunoglobulin indications, improved production & purification processes, growth in awareness towards antibody deficiency, and rare immune disorders among patient population drive the growth of the Immunoglobulin market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key companies profiled in the report include Baxter international Inc., CSL Ltd, Grifols S.A, Octapharma AG, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., LFB group, Biotest AG, China Biologics Products Inc., Shire (Baxalta), and Bayer Healthcare.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Myasthenia Gravis segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the analysis period.

• Hypogammaglobulinemia was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

• North America dominated global immunoglobulins market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%.

• Saudi Arabia is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the LAMEA region, registering a CAGR of 8.0%.

• LAMEA segment was the fastest growing segment growing at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Based on application segment, hypogammaglobulinemia was the largest revenue contributor in 2017 towards market growth and is anticipated to continue this trend in the near future. Large patient population, lack of effective substitute treatment, and early adoption of immunoglobulin for the treatment of hypogammaglobulinemia are expected to boost the growth of this segment.

In 2017, North America accounted for maximum contribution to the total revenue generated, followed by Asia-Pacific. The major factors responsible for the growth of immunoglobulin market in these regions are the high adoption rate in developed and populous countries such as Japan and U.S. and the presence of large plasma production facilities.

