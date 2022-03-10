Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on March 10, 2022

MARYLAND, September 3 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Committees will receive a briefing on the FY21 external audit and the Blueprint for Maryland's Future and review recommended FY23-28 capital budgets for economic development projects, County offices and other government projects

The Audit Committee will meet on Thursday, March 10 at 9:45 a.m. to receive a briefing on results from the FY21 external audit and review an amendment to SB & Company’s contract which would extend the contract for an additional year.

The members of the Audit Committee include Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee Chair Nancy Navarro, Council President Gabe Albornoz, Council Vice President Glass and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Sidney Katz.

The joint Education and Culture (E&C) and Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet at 10:15 a.m. to receive a briefing on implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future.

The members of the E&C Committee include Chair Craig Rice and Councilmembers Will Jawando (Lead for Libraries) and Nancy Navarro. The members of the HHS Committee include Chair and Council President Gabe Albornoz, Council Vice President Evan Glass (Lead for Homelessness & Vulnerable Communities) and Councilmember Craig Rice.

The joint Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) and Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the recommended FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for economic development projects.

The members of the PHED Committee include Chair Hans Riemer and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson (Lead for Parks) and Will Jawando. The members of the GO Committee include Chair Nancy Navarro and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Sidney Katz.

The GO Committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the recommended FY23-28 CIP for County offices and other government projects.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Briefing of Results from the FY21 External Audit and Review of SB & Company’s Contract Renewal

Review: The Audit Committee will receive a briefing from SB & Company and Executive Branch staff on the results of the audits of the County Government’s FY21 financial statements, the financial statements of the County Government’s retirement plans, the financial statements of the Montgomery County Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust and the results of other audit-related work. In addition, the Committee will review an amendment to SB & Company’s contract which would extend the contract for an additional year.

SB & Company, the County Government’s independent auditor, has provided services to the Council to conduct the Fiscal Year 2021 audit. In April 2021, the Council renewed its contract with SB & Company for an additional term of one year from July 14, 2021 through July 13, 2022.

Those expected to attend and provide information from SB & Company include Graylin Smith, managing partner; William Seymour, audit partner; Tiana Wynn, benefit plans engagement manager; and Tobi Hollander, audit manager.

Those expected to attend and provide information from the Department of Finance include Michael Coveyou, director; Karen Hawkins, chief operating officer; David Crow, acting controller; Michael Lee, general accounting manager; and Mauricio Delgado, accountant and audit supervisor.

Those expected to attend and provide information from Montgomery County Employee Retirement Plans include Kevin Killeavy, acting executive director; Yan Yan, chief operating officer; and Ge Lee, chief financial officer.

Implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future

Briefing: The joint E&C and HHS Committee will receive a briefing about the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future. The Blueprint is Maryland's legislative framework to enable school systems from pre-kindergarten through grade 12 to perform as the best school systems in the world.

Approximately $3.8 billion is provided during a 10-year period to support specific education policy recommendations in five key areas: high-quality early childhood education and expansion; high-quality and diverse teachers and leaders; college and career readiness pathways; more resources to ensure all students are successful; and governance and accountability. At this meeting, the presentation will include a high-level overview of County government responsibilities and fiscal requirements and an update on early care and education programs.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Sonia Mora, assistant chief administrative Officer, Office of the County Executive (CEX); Ken Hartman, director of strategic Partnerships, CEX; BB Otero, special assistant, CEX; Melanie Wenger, director, Office of Intergovernmental Relations (OIR); Kathleen Boucher, special assistant to the director, OIR; Leslie Frey, intergovernmental relations legislative analyst, OIR; Rich Harris, fiscal and policy analyst, Office of Management and Budget (OMB); Deborah Lambert, fiscal and policy analyst, OMB; Jimmy D’Andrea, chief of staff, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS); Janine Bacquie, Blueprint for Maryland’s Future coordinator, MCPS; Thomas Klausing, executive director, Office of Finance, MCPS; Ivón Alfonso-Windsor, Budget Supervisor, Office of Finance, MCPS; Adele Robinson, Principal Associate, Abt Associates.

Recommended FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for General Government – Economic Development Projects

Review: The joint PHED and GO Committee will review the recommended FY23-28 CIP for economic development projects. The recommended CIP includes $39.6 million in funding for the White Oak Science Gateway Redevelopment project.

In addition, the Committee will receive a brief update on five projects that are planned to be closed out in the coming year and do not include funding in the FY23-28 CIP. These projects include the Germantown Life Sciences Park, the Long Branch Town Center redevelopment, the Marriott International headquarters and hotel project, the Wheaton Redevelopment Program and the White Flint Redevelopment Program.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Greg Ossont, deputy director, Department of General Services (DGS); Estela Boronat de Gomes, Office of Management and Budget (OMB); Laurie Boyer, economic development manager, Office of the County Executive (CEX); Ruth Semple, CEX; Daniel Koroma, business liaison officer, CEX; and Judy Costello, special projects director, CEX.

General Government - County Offices and other Improvements

Review: The GO Committee will review the recommended FY23-28 CIP for General Government related to County offices and other improvements, including only projects administered by the Department of General Services (DGS). The recommended FY23-28CIP is a total of $180.3 million during the six year period, which is approximately $32 million less than the Amended FY21-26 CIP total of $212.4 million.

The cost decrease is due to a number of fully funded projects completed prior to FY23, including the Rockville Core and Grey Courthouse renovations. In addition, Council Office Building renovations are expected to be complete in FY23-28.

Those expected to attend and provide information include David Dise, director, DGS; Greg Ossont, deputy director, DGS; Mary Beck, capital budget manager, Office of Management and Budget (OMB); Anita Aryeetey, lead fiscal and policy analyst, OMB.

Other Government Projects

Review: The GO Committee will review the recommended FY23-28 CIP for other government projects, including only projects administered by DGS. There is currently no funding recommended for this CIP during the six year period for projects administered by DGS.

Those expected to attend and provide information include David Dise, director, DGS; Greg Ossont, deputy director, DGS; Mary Beck, capital budget manager, OMB; and Anita Aryeetey, lead fiscal and policy analyst, OMB.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time.

The Council and committees are currently meeting via Zoom because of ongoing construction and technology upgrades in the Council's Hearing Room and the inability to conduct meetings in a socially distant way in other areas of the Council Office Building with television broadcast capacity. Councilmembers continue to hold meetings in their offices by appointment.

The virtual Council and committee meetings will be streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.

