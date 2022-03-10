Shaftsbury - DUI Alcohol

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3000774

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: March 9, 2022 / 2035 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Birchstone Ln, E. Dorset VT

VIOLATION: DUI – Alcohol #1

ACCUSED: Ian Estabrooks

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Dorset VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks were asked to Be on the Lookout and conduct a welfare check of Ian Estabrooks who was reported to be operating his motor vehicle intoxicated and making suicide comments. While patrolling the area looking for the vehicle, Troopers located the vehicle crashed head on into a tree. Estabrooks was identified as the operator and did not appear to have sustained any injuries. While speaking with Estabrooks he showed multiple signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI – Alcohol.

The Shaftsbury Barracks embedded mental health crisis worker was with Troopers at the time of the crash and was able to deescalate Estabrooks suicidal behavior. Estabrooks was ultimately transported to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for further evaluation and released into the care of the hospital with a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division on April 11, 2022 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 11, 2022 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421