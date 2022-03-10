Shaftsbury - DUI Alcohol
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3000774
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: March 9, 2022 / 2035 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Birchstone Ln, E. Dorset VT
VIOLATION: DUI – Alcohol #1
ACCUSED: Ian Estabrooks
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Dorset VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks were asked to Be on the Lookout and conduct a welfare check of Ian Estabrooks who was reported to be operating his motor vehicle intoxicated and making suicide comments. While patrolling the area looking for the vehicle, Troopers located the vehicle crashed head on into a tree. Estabrooks was identified as the operator and did not appear to have sustained any injuries. While speaking with Estabrooks he showed multiple signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI – Alcohol.
The Shaftsbury Barracks embedded mental health crisis worker was with Troopers at the time of the crash and was able to deescalate Estabrooks suicidal behavior. Estabrooks was ultimately transported to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for further evaluation and released into the care of the hospital with a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division on April 11, 2022 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 11, 2022 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421