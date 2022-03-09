UNSC: Việt Nam spotlights women’s role in peacebuilding, reconstruction, development

VIETNAM, March 9 -

The ministerial-level open debate on women, peace and security (WPS) of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday. — Photo baoquocte.vn

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, called for the enhancing of programmes and activities for women capacity building at local, national and international levels in order to promote sustainable peace and women's economic empowerment.

Addressing a ministerial-level open debate on women, peace and security (WPS of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday (local time), the Vietnamese diplomat said for countries to achieve prosperous and stable development, the role of women is absolutely essential, not only as beneficiaries, but more importantly as leaders and active contributors.

He underlined the need to strengthen public-private partnerships as well as collaboration among the UN, its member states, and non-governmental organisations, in sharing experiences, mobilising resources and enhancing women's ability.

Ambassador Giang also reiterated Việt Nam's commitment to upholding the role and rights of women and international peace and security, saying that Vietnamese women hold many leadership positions in the country, and play an important role in economic development, and actively contribute to international issues, including participating in UN peacekeeping operations.

Việt Nam will make efforts and work with the international community to continue taking specific measures in order to enhance the role of women in development, peacebuilding and post-conflict reconstruction, he said.

Việt Nam has made substantive contributions during the two tenures as a non-permanent member of the UNSC in 2008-2009 and 2020-2021. In December 2020, Việt Nam hosted an international conference on women, peace and security, which highlighted the importance of strengthening the role of women in peacebuilding, and promoting post-conflict reconstruction.

During the meeting, participants discussed challenges, experience and proposals to promote women's participation, especially in the economic field, in the process of conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and post-conflict reconstruction. — VNS