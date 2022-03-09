Submit Release
Official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt

TAJIKISTAN, March 9 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, left on March 9 for the Arab Republic of Egypt on an official visit.

At the Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Chairman of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.

During his visit the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan for Foreign Relations, Ministers of Economic Development and Trade, Industry and New Technologies, Education and Science, Agriculture, Chairmen of the State Committee for Investments and State Property Management , the Committee for Youth and Sports, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Federation of Independent Trade Unions and other officials.

