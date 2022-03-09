Commencement of the official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt

TAJIKISTAN, March 9 - On March 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived on an official visit to the city of Cairo of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

High-ranking representatives of the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt warmly and sincerely welcomed the distinguished guest, the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, at the Cairo International Airport.