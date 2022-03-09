TAJIKISTAN, March 9 - On March 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived on an official visit to the city of Cairo of the Arab Republic of Egypt.
High-ranking representatives of the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt warmly and sincerely welcomed the distinguished guest, the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, at the Cairo International Airport.
You just read:
Commencement of the official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt
