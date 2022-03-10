Smart Irrigation Market Is Expected To Reach USD 3095.3 Million in 2028 At A CAGR Of 14.50% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global Smart Irrigation Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.50% and reach USD 3095.3 Million in 2028

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Irrigation Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.50% and reach USD 3095.3 Million in 2028. These systems monitor weather, soil conditions, evaporation and plant water use to automatically adjust the watering schedule to actual conditions of the site. Smart irrigation system automatically adjusts the watering schedule with the help of various parameters, such as soil moisture content, rain, wind speed, plant water content, temperature, water flow, and local weather data.

The report offers a panoramic view of competitive landscape of the global market to offer key insights into the key players and their business expansion plans. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins, and technological and research developments. It further sheds lights on M&A activities, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, deals, and product launches among others. The research study deploys advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer deeper insights into key players.

The report discusses in detail the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, product launches and brand promotions, and licensing agreements undertaken by the key players to gain a robust footing in the market. The Smart Irrigation market research report also offers a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer key insights into the company’s progress and position.

To know more, inquire for sample report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2359

Key Players:

The major key players in the industry are Netafim Ltd. (Israel), Calsense (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.), Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.), Hunter Industries (U.S.), Hydropoint Data System, Inc. (U.S.), Galcon Ltd. (Israel), Rachio Inc. (U.S.), and Weathermatic (U.S.). Netafim Limited is an Israel-based company that manufactures irrigation equipment and provides digital farming services. The company has a presence across 110 countries. It has 29 subsidiaries and 17 manufacturing plants and around 4,500 employees worldwide.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Sensors accounted for 25.1% of the market in 2019. There are many types of sensors ranging from soil moisture sensors, rain/freeze sensors, wind sensors, soil ph sensors, amongst others. These sensors sense the change in the surrounding variables that they are programmed for, and adjust the irrigation systems, accordingly, thereby preventing.

• Soil Moisture Controller helps the farmers to monitor the moisture content of the soil and expected to have a CAGR of 17% in 2026. These sensors are buried in the root zone of turfs, trees or shrubs, and accurately determine the moisture level in the soil after which the reading is transmitted to the controller.

• Europe is projected to grow significantly in the forecast period. Increasing government support and investment is likely to boost the market growth. As part of the European Union (EU), the EU funded company named Figaro developed a smart agriculture DSS (Decision Supporting System) which allows the farmers to benefit from innovative development in irrigation technology. This platform sends a customized seven-day scheduling plan for irrigation and fertigation (the process of applying fertilizers through the irrigation system).

Request customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2359

Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Climate Based Controller System

• Soil Moisture Controller System

Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Sensors

• Controllers

• Water Flow Meters

• Software

• Other Components

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Agricultural fields

• Landscape and Turf Irrigation

• Greenhouse

• Residential

• Others

Purchase Premium Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/2359

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/smart-irrigation-market

Objective of Studies:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Smart Irrigation market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Smart Irrigation market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Biological Seed Treatment Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/biological-seed-treatment-market

Agricultural Pumps Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/agricultural-pumps-market

Agricultural Chelates Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/agricultural-chelates-market

Vegetable Seeds Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vegetable-seeds-market

Poultry Farming Equipment Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/poultry-farming-equipment-market

About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.