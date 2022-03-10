Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 3200 Block of 22nd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in the 3200 block of 22nd Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:46 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and assaulted the victim. The suspect then took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/bCtskQRbd48

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.