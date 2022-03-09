Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3400 Block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the 3400 block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 9:50 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 56 year-old James Jackson, Jr., of no fixed address.

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 28 year-old Dawit Guevara, of Northwest, DC, was apprehended by responding officers. He was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. A firearm was recovered.