Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,680 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3400 Block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the 3400 block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:50 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 56 year-old James Jackson, Jr., of no fixed address.

 

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 28 year-old Dawit Guevara, of Northwest, DC, was apprehended by responding officers. He was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. A firearm was recovered.  

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3400 Block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.