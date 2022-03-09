Suspects Sought in a Fatal Hit and Run: 18th Street and Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects sought in a fatal hit and run resulting that occurred on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue, Northwest.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 8:03 pm, suspect entered the victim’s unoccupied vehicle in the 1800 block of Vernon Street, Northwest. The suspect attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle and struck the victim at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

The decedent has been identified as 33 year-old Rakesh Patel, of Silver Spring, MD.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/xsiDm23z1hg

