Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market Revenue Analysis Report | Industry Size, Share and Forecast Till 2028

The Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market was valued at USD 146.22 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 235.30 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market was valued at USD 146.22 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 235.30 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1%. The rising demand for food processing & handling equipment attributed to the increase in the world consumption. The people in developing countries like India, China and the large market from these countries will create more demand from the food industry.

The report offers a panoramic view of competitive landscape of the global market to offer key insights into the key players and their business expansion plans. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins, and technological and research developments. It further sheds lights on M&A activities, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, deals, and product launches among others. The research study deploys advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer deeper insights into key players.

The processing production cycle, initial foundation operations focus on making the raw material for subsequent processes—typically mechanical or chemical processing—by unraveling the desirable material from the low quality, substandard, or unwanted material. In doing so, manufacturers are better able to guarantee the production of uniform and high-quality products, as well as remove foreign matter and contaminants which may degrade or damage the food material or equipment.

Key Players:

Key participants include Alfa Laval, Buhler AG, JBT Corporation, GEA, Dover Corporation, Robert Bosch, IMA Group, Middleby Corporation, Welbeit Inc., Multivac Corporation.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Food Processing & Handling Equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 5% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 6.4% and 6.0% CAGR, respectively. The increasing demand across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period across all regions

• As of 2018, Bakery & Confectionery is the dominating industry application, which holds 21.8% of the global industry. The Asia-pacific market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and Europe regions

• Dairy Products application is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 6.8%. However, risk associated with products like shelf life, costs, and alternatives to dairy products are major challenge for the market growth.

• Others Application segment (that includes livestock feed, Frozen Foods, pharmaceutical, juices & beverages, soups, seasoning & dressings) was valued at USD 10.3 billion and is expected reach USD 16.2 billion by 2026

• Conveyor Belts equipment type holds 32.5% of the equipment type segment. The increasing use of conveyor belts for horizontal moving of products in the company is the primary factor for the growth.

• The New Product Launches and with the advancement in technology and reluctance of the

Market Segmentation:

Form (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Solid

• Liquid

• Others

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Meat, Poultry & Seafood

• Dairy Products

• Prepared Food

• Fat & Oil

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Others

Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Elevators

• Conveyor Belts

• Hoppers & Silos

• Reclaimers

• Stackers

Processing Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Grading

• Sorting

• Milling

• Packing

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

Key Questions Answered In The Report:

1. What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

2. What are the key factors driving the global Food Processing & Handling Equipment market?

3. What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

4. Who are the key players in the global Food Processing & Handling Equipment market?

5. What are the trending factors influencing the market shares?

6. What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

7. Which are the global opportunities for expanding the global Food Processing & Handling Equipment market?

