Industrial Pumps Market Size 2022-2027: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 60.3 Billion in 2021. Industrial pumps refer to mechanical equipment utilized to transfer various fluids, including slurry, chemicals, petroleum, oil, sludge, wastewater, etc., from one location to another. They are primarily available in numerous shapes, sizes, and configurations based on liquid applications and materials used during their manufacturing. For instance, positive displacement (PD) pumps are preferred in automotive transmission systems to move high viscosity fluids, while centrifugal pumps are utilized in chemical plants for low-viscosity fluids. They are also used in process operations that require high hydraulic pressure.

The expanding exploration and production activities in the oil and gas sector are primarily driving the industrial pumps market. Additionally, the growing emphasis on upgrading existing wastewater treatment plants, elevating environmental concerns, and the rising awareness towards the consumption of safe drinking water, are also propelling the global market. Moreover, industrial pumps are utilized in various sizes and shapes in the power industry for circulation, boiler feed, sludge handling, etc. Additionally, several leading manufacturers are adopting innovative strategies and focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to expand their consumer base. This, in turn, is expected to bolster the industrial pumps market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 83.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Dover Corporation

Ebara Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos Holding A/S

ITT Inc.

Iwaki Co. Ltd.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Schlumberger Limited

SPX Flow Inc.

Sulzer Ltd.

The Weir Group PLC

Vaughan Co. Inc.

Xylem Inc.

Key Highlights of the Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Centrifugal Pump

Positive Displacement Pump

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Application:

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Construction

Power Generation

Water and Wastewater

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

