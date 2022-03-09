N.C. Department of Commerce Honors 2021 N.C. Main Street Award Winners

Eight communities will receive awards for excellence in downtown revitalization during the North Carolina Main Street Awards Ceremony this evening. Secretary of Commerce Machelle Sanders, Assistant Secretary of Rural Development Kenny Flowers, and Director of the North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center Liz Parham, will present the awards virtually in categories that include economic vitality, design, promotion, and organization.

“Congratulations to these communities for their leadership and award-winning projects that enhance the vitality of their Main Streets,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Each award winner represents the ingenuity that North Carolinians possess and their ability to create jobs and spur investment that helps improve their local economies.”

“The projects being recognized include high quality rehabilitation projects, a new infill project, a unique event based on local assets, and an economic recovery initiative,” added Kenny Flowers, Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development. “North Carolina communities used public and private investment, historic tax credits, and community development block grants to bring these projects to fruition.

The North Carolina Main Street & Rural Planning Center works in regions, counties, cities, towns, downtown districts and in designated North Carolina Main Street communities, to inspire placemaking through building asset-based economic development strategies that achieve measurable results such as investment, business growth and jobs.

A panel of judges chose the following award winners from more than 35 nominations submitted by Main Street and Small Town Main Street communities statewide.

SMALL TOWN MAIN STREET AWARDS

DESIGN

Warrenton - Warrenton Town Hall Rehabilitation

MAIN STREET AWARDS

ORGANIZATION

Best Economic Recovery Initiative

Brevard - Transylvania Tomorrow

Best Public-Private Partnership in Downtown Revitalization

Albemarle - Pfeiffer University Center for Health Sciences

Laurinburg -102 South Main Street

Salisbury - Heart of Salisbury

PROMOTION

Best Downtown Special Event or Event Series

Wilson - Electric Light Fantasy

ECONOMIC VITALITY

Best Adaptive Reuse Project

Oxford - Strong Arm Bakery

Salisbury - 112-114 Innes Street - Barnhardt Jewelers & Lofts on Innes

DESIGN

Best Historic Rehabilitation Project