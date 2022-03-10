Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market 2022: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. A water pipeline leak detection system represents an engineering system that is utilized for determining and detecting the leak location in a pipeline. Leakage is identified using acoustic and non-acoustic devices. A water pipeline leak detection system includes various sensors and data collectors that are placed within the pipeline network and transmit data to the network management center, which helps in identifying the leakage area. These detection systems assist in reducing the cost of water supply and find widespread applications across the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.

The growing need for effective water management solutions, owing to the escalating environmental concerns and the emerging risk of water scarcity, is among the key factors driving the water pipeline leak detection systems market. Apart from this, the increasing investments towards the expansion of water pipelines and the rising number of water treatment plants, especially in developing countries, are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the launch of several initiatives by government bodies aimed at decreasing water wastage is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the elevating expenditures by companies on water treatment and infrastructural maintenance are augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the introduction of smart water metering and the inflating popularity of Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based monitoring systems are anticipated to fuel the water pipeline leak detection systems market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Mueller Water Products Inc

NEC Corporation

Xylem, Inc.

SPX Corporation

Gutermann AG.

Badger Meter Inc.

ABB Ltd.

3M Company

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc

Key Highlights of the Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

Ultrasonic

Smart Ball

Magnetic Flux

Fiber Optic

Others

Breakup by Equipment:

Acoustic

Non-Acoustic

Breakup by Pipe Type:

Plastic Pipes

Ductile Iron Pipes

Stainless Steel Pipes

Aluminium Pipes

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Municipal

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

