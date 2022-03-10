Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 3.9.22

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Daniel Curtin, 73, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Water Commission, where he has served since 2014. Curtin has been Director at the California Conference of Carpenters since 2001, where he was a Legislative Advocate from 1987 to 1999. He was Chief Deputy Director for the California Department of Industrial Relations from 1999 to 2001. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Curtin is a Democrat.

Matthew Swanson, 54, of Turlock, has been reappointed to the California Water Commission, where he has served since 2019. Swanson has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Associated Feed since 1996. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Swanson is a Republican.

Dorene D’Adamo, 62, of Turlock, has been reappointed to the State Water Resources Control Board, where she has served since 2013. She was a Senior Policy Advisor for the Office of Congressman Jim Costa from 2013 to 2014 and for the Office of Congressman Dennis Cardoza from 2003 to 2012. She was Legal Counsel for the Office of Congressman Gary Condit from 1994 to 2003, where she was Legislative Director from 1990 to 1991. She served on the California Air Resources Board from 1999 to 2013. D’Adamo was a Visiting Instructor at California State University, Stanislaus from 1992 to 1998. She was an Associate Attorney at the Law Offices of Perry and Wildman from 1992 to 1994. D’Adamo was a Policy Consultant at D’Adamo Consulting from 1991 to 1992. She was Assistant Director, Legislation for the California Youth Authority from 1988 to 1990. D’Adamo was Legal Counsel at the California State Assembly Committee on Public Safety from 1986 to 1988. D’Adamo earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $166,306. D’Adamo is a Democrat.

Philip Ginsburg, 55, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the State Park and Recreation Commission, where he has served since 2019. Ginsburg has been General Manager for the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department since 2019. He was Chief of Staff for the Office of Mayor Gavin Newsom from 2006 to 2008. Ginsburg was Director of the San Francisco Department of Human Resources from 2004 to 2006 and served as a Deputy City Attorney at the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office from 2000 to 2004. Ginsburg was an Associate and Partner at Carroll, Burdick and McDonough from 1993 to 2000. He is co-chair of San Francisco Children and Nature and a member of MANA de San Diego and the I Love a Clean San Diego Board. Ginsburg earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ginsburg is a Democrat.

Francesca Vietor, 57, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the State Park and Recreation Commission. Vietor has been Senior Advisor on the Environment at the San Francisco Foundation since 2018, where she has held multiple positions since 2011, including Program Director for Environment, Public Policy and Civic Engagement, Senior Director for Expanding Access to Opportunity, and Environment Program Officer. Vietor was Executive Director for the Chez Panisse Foundation from 2010 to 2011 and Executive Director for the San Francisco Department of the Environment from 1997 to 2001. She was Chief Executive Officer of Ecoworks Consulting from 2001 to 2010 and President for the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission from 2008 to 2020. Vietor was a board director for SPUR from 2013 to 2020, for the Environmental Working Group from 2010 to 2015, Slide Ranch from 2008 to 2012, and Bioneers from 2000 to 2004. She is a member of the Trust for Public Land Advisory Board and the Point Reyes National Seashore Association Board. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Vietor is a Democrat.

