Solar-powered Vaccine Refrigerator Market to Set Strong Growth by 2030

Solar-powered Vaccine Refrigerator Market

Use of solar-based refrigeration for vaccine storage in the global health care industry drives the growth of Solar-powered Vaccine Refrigerator Market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar-powered Vaccine Refrigerator Market Growth-2030

Solar refrigeration was an encouraging development in the early 1980s, providing a substitute for the absorption technology to meet cold chain requirements in remote areas with finite or no electric power. At present, various solar refrigeration models prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO) are in use. A fresh approach in solar-based refrigeration has emerged, wherein the newly designed solar refrigerator has gotten rid of the need for high priced energy storage batteries employed to power solar refrigerators. This technology called solar direct drive technology uses solar energy to directly freeze water or other cold storage material (for instance, refrigerant) and then, uses the energy stored in the frozen bank to keep the refrigerator cold during nights and rainy days when the upcoming solar energy is not within easy reach.

Solar-powered vaccine refrigerator market Trends

Solar-powered vaccine refrigerators, also called off-grid photovoltaic (PV) systems, are put to use to maintain a continues temperature suitable for storing vaccines in clinics

In solar-powered vaccine refrigerators, photovoltaic modules transmute the solar energy directly into electricity, which is further employed to power the compressor of the vaccine refrigerator. On the other hand, rechargeable batteries are also used to store electric energy. The charge controller regulates the flow of electricity to protect batteries from over-discharging and overcharging.

Use of solar-based refrigeration for vaccine storage is a major development in the global health care industry. It is useful for remote areas, where electricity is not available in sufficient amounts. The global health care industry has witnessed rapid growth in the recent years. Growing elderly population worldwide, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in innovative digital technologies are some of the major factors driving the global health care industry.

Electricity rates are inherently turbulent. They fluctuate seasonally, monthly, and annually. Over the last decade, electricity prices had increased enormously and they are poised to increase even more during the forecast period. This, in turn, is projected to rise the demand for use of the solar technology for storage of vaccines in the near future.

There exists high demand for exploration of sustainable and clean sources for energy, as the world tries to limit emissions and targets to reach net zero carbon emissions

Government support in the form of favorable initiatives has driven usage of the solar technology over the last few years. This is estimated to be a major factor driving the global solar-powered vaccine refrigerator market during the forecast period. For instance, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has passed a tender, wherein the government would be offering 30% subsidy to the social sector, the residential sector, private and not-for-profit organizations in the field of education, and health care institutions.

Top Companies Covered in the Solar-powered vaccine refrigerator market report are Dulas Ltd., RuthurEnergy Limited, Sure Chill, Godrej Appliances, Renaissance Energy Systems, Meditech Technologies India Private Limited, Haier, Vestfrost Solutions, QINGDAO HERALD CRYOGENIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, ACMAS Technologies (P) Ltd, KYOCERA Corporation, Sundanzer, Neumann & Miller, Qingdao Amed Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The COVID pandemic, and now finally, the vaccination push across the world against the disease has put the spotlight firmly on the role distributed solar products, particularly Solar refrigeration could play

Rockwell Industries Ltd, a commercial cold chain appliances manufacture, Thursday launched its new product called 'Chillermill' here. The product is both a freezer and chiller useful to store COVID-19 vaccine at the required temperatures.

The Vaccine Alliance – began buying and installing solar-powered fridges to store vaccines throughout the region. The idea would be a gamechanger for regional and district health workers who often struggle to carry out routine immunizations for children in places with unreliable electricity and cold storage facilities.

