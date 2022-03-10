Submit Release
The Republic of Korea wants to invest in industrial park in Long An

VIETNAM, March 10 -  

The Long An branch of the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KOCHAM) makes debut at the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo Bùi Giang

LONG AN — The Republic of Korea (RoK) wishes to invest in building an industrial park for Korean firms with an area of 50 hectares and set up a service support centre for foreign enterprises to facilitate their operations.

These proposals were revealed at a meeting between RoK businesses and the People’s Committee of Mekong Delta province of Long An on March 8.

The RoK firms said they want to receive assistance in applying for entry visas and residence permits for Korean experts and businesses when coming to Long An to work as well as support relating to tax finalisation and site clearance.

The proposals were welcomed by leaders of Long An Province, who requested relevant agencies to study and work with the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KOCHAM) in the locality regarding the matter.

A branch of KOCHAM was also launched at the meeting. It will act as a bridge connecting Korean businesses and local authorities in the production and business, helping strengthen the cooperation between Vietnamese and Korean firms.

According to Nguyễn Văn Được, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, the launch of KOCHAM branch in Long An will enhance the collaboration between local administration and businesses who are investing or doing businesses in the locality, thus pushing up investment of Korean investors and export and import value.

The RoK is currently the second-largest foreign investor in Long An with a total registered capital of nearly US$900 million. — VNS

 

