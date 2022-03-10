Submit Release
Vietnamese products expected to penetrate deeply into Japan’s retail system

VIETNAM, March 10 -  

Pavilions at the Foodex Japan 2022. — VNA/VNS Photo Đào Thanh Tùng

TOKYO — Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing their products at "Foodex Japan 2022," the 47th edition of a leading food and beverage exhibition in Japan that opened on March 8.

Apart from Việt Nam, this year’s exhibition, first held in 1976, brings together businesses from tens of other countries and territories worldwide.

Saitou Yaso, a Japanese food importer, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that it is great to bring Vietnamese fruits to Japan, saying the two countries should step up the exchange of agricultural products.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vũ Hồng Nam said although many firms are unable to participate in the exhibition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still diverse Vietnamese products on display, expressing his belief that the products will satisfy local tastes.

Tạ Đức Minh, Trade Consular at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, said all of the Vietnamese farm produce and food exhibited have met Japan’s food hygiene and safety regulations and been exported to the country via the official channel.

He emphasised the target of adding more Vietnamese products to Japan’s retail system.

Foodex Japan 2022 is scheduled to last until March 11. — VNS

