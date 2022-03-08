Submit Release
Government approves resolution on free medical care for refugees from DPR, LPR and Ukraine

RUSSIA, March 8 - Resolution No. 298 of 6 March 2022

Refugees from Ukraine as well as from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics will be provided with free medical care in Russia as per the government resolution to this effect signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

These people will be entitled to free primary health care, vaccinations and free prescription medications. They will also be also provided with free specialised care, including high-tech procedures, if it is urgent.

According to the Healthcare Ministry’s estimates, as many as 150,000 evacuated citizens might apply for medical services.

The document amends Government Resolution No. 1134 of 31 October 2014.

