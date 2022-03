RUSSIA, March 8 - Resolution No. 302 of 6 March 2022

Russia has imposed a temporary ban on exporting foreign-made medical products from the country. The resolution to this effect was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The ban concerns the medical products imported from the countries that joined the sanctions and are stored at importers’ depots or undergoing customs clearance.

The government resolution is aimed at preventing shortages of medical products in Russia because of the restrictive sanctions imposed by unfriendly states.