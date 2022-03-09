TAIWAN, March 9 - President Tsai confers decoration on Belize Prime Minister Briceño, hosts state banquet

Following a welcome ceremony with military honors and bilateral talks, President Tsai Ing-wen, accompanied by Vice President Lai Ching-te, conferred a decoration upon Belize Prime Minister John Briceño and hosted a state luncheon in honor of the prime minister and his wife at the Presidential Office on March 9. In remarks at the event, President Tsai thanked Prime Minister Briceño for his contributions to the diplomatic alliance between our countries, and expressed hope that Taiwan and Belize will continue to support each other and cooperate closely in order to create an even more stable and prosperous future for our peoples.

President Tsai personally conferred the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon upon Prime Minister Briceño, and then delivered remarks, a translation of which follows:

Prime Minister Briceño is an old and dear friend of Taiwan. As he visits us again, 16 years on from his last trip, I extend my sincere welcome on behalf of the people of Taiwan. I have conferred upon him the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon in recognition of his support of, and contributions to, our countries' diplomatic alliance.

Over the past year, as a result of joint efforts by Taiwan and Belize, more and more Belizean products are being sold in Taiwanese stores. For example, Marie Sharp's, the most famous of all Belizean hot sauces, is extremely popular among Taiwanese people, and one of my favorites. Moreover, in the past few years, our cooperation in such areas as agricultural technology, environmental sustainability, and culture and education has yielded plentiful results. We have also shared resources during the pandemic, jointly putting up staunch resistance to COVID-19.

These achievements would not have happened without Prime Minister Briceño's strong support. I would also like to thank members of the Belizean cabinet, led by Prime Minister Briceño, for speaking up for Taiwan at numerous international events and endorsing Taiwan's international participation. I believe that going forward, Taiwan and Belize will continue to support each other and cooperate closely. Together, we will create an even more stable and prosperous future for our peoples. Finally, I wish our nations good fortune and a long-lasting diplomatic partnership. Thank you.

Prime Minister Briceño then delivered remarks, a transcript of which follows:

It is a special honor and distinct pleasure for me to be in Taiwan. On behalf of my delegation, please accept our thanks for the very warm welcome we have received and excellent arrangements that have been made for our visit. We are very grateful.

I was last here in 2006. Things have changed – changed for the better. Taiwan is regarded as a full democracy, a world leader in telecommunications, ICT, computer chips. Taiwan enjoys first class education, healthcare, and other strong social safety nets, an enviable reputation indeed.

These changes mark the natural evolution of life. They represent the unending progress and development of nations, but they are not guaranteed, nor is progress without risk.

We live in perilous times. COVID-19 has dramatically changed our lives; inflation is on the rise; supply chains are disrupted; war rages; instability abounds. This is not good.

We must recognize these critical points in history. At times like these, friendly nations stand united. We must reaffirm our resolute commitment to those norms that we hold sacred.

Like Taiwan, Belize is proudly democratic. We accept that power resides with the people, and believe that our governments must be freely elected. Our commitment to democratic principles is sacred, and it will never be compromised.

Our constitutions are founded on the separation of powers, with an independent judiciary that ensures that the rule of law prevails, that fundamental freedoms and human rights which our people enjoy are guaranteed forever. Our economies are designed to enable the private sector to succeed; at the same time, workers' rights are guaranteed and respected.

The mixed economy model – government and the private sector working together – has, as its main objective, the reduction of poverty and an ever-improving standard of living. It has brought our peoples good jobs, higher education, affordable healthcare, and quality housing.

Madam President, we must make a common cause based on our abiding belief in the right of all peoples to self-determination, to non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, the territorial integrity of all nations, and the peaceful settlement of disputes. These are the foundational principles of the nationhood of Belize and Taiwan.

For almost 33 years, Belize and Taiwan have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship. We are here today as very good friends of Taiwan. Our partnership is principled; it is strong. Together we will continue to work closely for the mutual benefit of our peoples. On this, you can depend.

In the name of the Belizean people, I proudly proclaim that we believe that the people of Taiwan have the right to live in peace as a nation fully recognized by the international community. We both have the right to live in peace with our neighbors and to participate in international organizations for the benefit of all mankind.

Madam President, the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon is a unique honor for Belize. I accept it with humility and gratitude on behalf of the Belizean people. This honor is another tangible symbol of the unbreakable bond between our countries and peoples.

Let us, Taiwan and Belize, join our friends and cement our bonds, renew our relationships, and reaffirm our beliefs. With confidence in our collective attributes, let us continue on the journey of life. Together as partners, we can build a better world.

Madam President, the work of creation is eternal. With the blessings of the Almighty, we go forward, secure in the knowledge that He will protect and preserve all those who love Him. Thank you.

Among those in attendance at the banquet were Secretary-General to the President David T. Lee (李大維), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺), Director-General Chou Mei-wu (周美伍) of the Ocean Affairs Council's Coast Guard Administration, Ambassador to Belize David K.C. Chien (錢冠州), and Belize Ambassador to the ROC Candice Pitts.