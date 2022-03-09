Withdrawl of Energy Chamber's Nominee from Investigative Tribunal

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 9 - The Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Honourable Stuart R. Young, M.P., has been informed by the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago of the decision by Mr. Eugene Tiah to step down as the Chamber’s nominee to the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries investigative panel established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of four divers who were performing work at Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited’s facilities on February 25, 2022.

Minister Young has taken careful note of the personal attacks by the Leader of the Opposition, Mrs. Kamla Persad-Bissessar on the Energy Chamber’s nominee, as well as on international multi-national energy companies, BP and Shell. These personal, unwarranted and unjustified attacks on independent persons and international independent entities is disturbing and destructive to our Country’s interests.

Minister Young has also noted that his request, as a concerned citizen, that the families, friends and colleagues of the four divers who tragically lost their lives be allowed to grieve in peace is being completely ignored by the Leader of the Opposition, the opposition and its agents.

Minister Young unreservedly condemns the disgusting behaviour of Mrs. Persad-Bissessar and the opposition.

The Government will ensure that an independent investigation is carried out by professional and experienced experts into the circumstances surrounding the death of the four LMCS Limited divers. The Government is undeterred in ensuring that the matter is properly and thoroughly investigated.