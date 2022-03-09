Minister Cummings receives the Final Report on the Youth Development Apprenticeship Centres and Non-Residential Youth Development Centres

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 9 - Port of Spain: The Honourable Foster Cummings, Minister of Youth Development and National Service was today, Tuesday 08 March 2022, presented with the Final Report on the Youth Development Apprenticeship Centres (YDACs) and Non-Residential Youth Development Centres (YDCs) from the Advisory Committee for the YDACs and Non-Residential YDCs at the MIC - Institute of Technology’s Head Office in Macoya.

The eighteen (18) member Cabinet appointed Committee, chaired by Mr. Anthony Garcia, over the past six months, was tasked with the responsibility of re-conceptualizing the developmental programmes for the YDACs and YDCs. The programmes include; revitalizing and refurbishing the two existing Centres at Chatham and Persto Praesto, restoring and re-establishing the facility at El Dorado as a YDAC for females; re-commissioning the Chaguaramas Convention Centre as a YDAC, constructing a new YDAC in Wallerfield and establishing a YDAC in Tobago. Additionally, the Committee was asked to pay particular attention to the re-development of the programme’s curriculum.

During his brief remarks, Minister Cummings commended the Advisory Committee for the timely delivery of their report, and “looks forward to reviewing the strategic and innovative plans and recommendations for the successful re-establishment of the YDACs and YDCs.”

Also delivering remarks at today’s event were Mr. Farook Hosein; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development and National Service, Mr. Anthony Garcia; Chairman of the Advisory Committee, Dr. Patrice Parris-Seales; Dr. Madgerie Jameson-Charles and Ms. Denyse White; Convenors of the Curriculum Development, Management Model and Marketing and Rebranding Sub-committees of the Advisory Committee for the YDACs and Non-Residential YDCs respectively.

The Ministry of Youth Development and National Service remains committed to bringing all key stakeholders together to promote youth development and encourage civic-minded citizens to contribute to national service across Trinidad and Tobago.