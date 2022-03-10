Smart Syringe Market 2030 | North America is expected to reach $6,028.82 million in 2027

Smart Syringe Market expected to reach $14.18Billion by 2027—Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America dominated the global smart syringe market in 2019 and is projected to continue this trend in future. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Smart Syringe Market by Product, Application, Age Group and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,"the global smart syringe market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $14.18 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027

COVID-19 Impact

Volume of smart syringes to be used in coming years is expected to witness a sharp increase, owing to the COVID-19 immunization programs that are pre-planned across the world. COVID-19 infection has already proven its ability to create medical equipment shortages such as supply of gowns, face masks, and personal protective equipment (PPE) within early days of the pandemic.

Key Findings Of The Study

By end user, the psychiatric segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

North America dominated the global smart syringe market in 2019 and is projected to continue this trend in future.

China is expected to grow at the highest rate in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Based on age group, the adult segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2019.

The drug delivery segment generated the highest revenue and is expected to remain dominant in the future.

Region wise, North America occupied the largest share, accounting for $2,906.09 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $6,028.82 million in 2027. This is accredited to larger adoption of safety syringes, owing to higher buying power and stringency of regulations, as well as well-established healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the study period, attributed to increase in needle stick injuries, rise in awareness by regulatory bodies such as the WHO and UNICEF, and improvement in health standards.

Competitive intelligence of prominent manufacturers regarding smart syringes provide key insights in terms of strategies implemented to gain significant share in the smart syringe market. Becton, Dickinson & Company is the leading player that provides a wide range of smart syringes across the healthcare sector worldwide. Smart syringes provided by Becton, Dickinson & Company include BD Integra retracting syringe, BD Safety-Lok syringe, and BD SafetyGlide syringe. Key companies operating in the global smart syringe market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Merit Medical, Nipro Corporation, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Revolutions Medical Corporation, Smiths Group Plc. and Terumo Corporation. The other companies operating in the smart syringe market are Axel Bio Corporation, Inc., DMC Medical Limited, Pharmstandard pharmaceutical company, Sharps Technology, Inc., Sol-Millennum and Zarys.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Auto Disable Syringes

Active Safety Syringes

Passive Safety Syringes

On the basis of product, the active safety syringes segment occupied the largest share in 2019. The active safety syringes segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to their economic cost, ease-to-use, and safety features, which provides optimum protection to patients as well as healthcare employees and reduces the risk of needle stick injuries.

By Application

Drug Delivery

Vaccination

Blood Specimen Collection

By Age Group

Pediatrics

Adults

By End User

Hospitals & HMOs

Diabetic patients

Family practices (Physicians)

Psychiatrics

Others

