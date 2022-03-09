$140,000 In Provincial Funding Help Saskatchewan Schools Support Truth And Reconciliation

CANADA, March 9 - Released on March 9, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing approximately $140,000 in grants to advance truth and reconciliation education in the province.

Each of the 27 provincial school divisions, one partnership school and one qualified independent school will receive up to $5,000 in funding to collaborate with local Indigenous communities and organizations in order to plan and implement actions that support reconciliation throughout the 2021-22 school year.

"These grants represent our government's commitment to advancing reconciliation in our communities," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "We are pleased to see these grants support collaboration and education on important topics, such as Indigenous histories, languages, arts, cultures and way of knowing as we continue on the path to healing."

Schools and school divisions were encouraged to apply for this new one-time grant when it was launched on Orange Shirt Day. The funds were awarded to initiatives that forward reconciliation in Saskatchewan schools and communities. These initiatives include:

an Indigenous healing project;

Indigenous education training;

Indigenous land-based learning;

learning and promoting local Indigenous languages;

a land acknowledgement project;

Indigenous ceremony and traditional knowledge projects; and,

Indigenous arts projects.

The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to reconciliation, as well as understanding the ongoing impact Canada's residential school system has on Indigenous communities. These grants provide students with an opportunity to learn about and from this tragic part of our shared history.

