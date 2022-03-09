Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,650 in the last 365 days.

$140,000 In Provincial Funding Help Saskatchewan Schools Support Truth And Reconciliation

CANADA, March 9 - Released on March 9, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing approximately $140,000 in grants to advance truth and reconciliation education in the province.

Each of the 27 provincial school divisions, one partnership school and one qualified independent school will receive up to $5,000 in funding to collaborate with local Indigenous communities and organizations in order to plan and implement actions that support reconciliation throughout the 2021-22 school year. 

"These grants represent our government's commitment to advancing reconciliation in our communities," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "We are pleased to see these grants support collaboration and education on important topics, such as Indigenous histories, languages, arts, cultures and way of knowing as we continue on the path to healing."

Schools and school divisions were encouraged to apply for this new one-time grant when it was launched on Orange Shirt Day. The funds were awarded to initiatives that forward reconciliation in Saskatchewan schools and communities. These initiatives include:

  • an Indigenous healing project;
  • Indigenous education training;
  • Indigenous land-based learning;
  • learning and promoting local Indigenous languages;
  • a land acknowledgement project;
  • Indigenous ceremony and traditional knowledge projects; and,
  • Indigenous arts projects.

The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to reconciliation, as well as understanding the ongoing impact Canada's residential school system has on Indigenous communities. These grants provide students with an opportunity to learn about and from this tragic part of our shared history.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Chelsey Balaski Education Regina Phone: 306-787-1414 Email: chelsey.balaski@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

$140,000 In Provincial Funding Help Saskatchewan Schools Support Truth And Reconciliation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.